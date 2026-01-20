|
Les news du 20 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2026 Bound In fear - Viogression - Malignant Aura - Barbarian - Megadeth - Nightmarer - Vermilia - Legionary - Shadowmass - Türböwitch - Diabolus, Mecum Semperterne! - Aschen

|BOUND IN FEAR (Slamming Brutal Death/Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé A Mind Too Sick To Heal prévu pour le 13 mars via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ici :


|VIOGRESSION (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Light Harvester" qui clôt son dernier opus Thaumaturgic Veil paru en juillet 2025 en autoproduction.


|MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) propose son nouvel album Where All of Worth Comes to Wither en streaming complet. Sortie le 26 janvier via Memento Mori (CD) et mi-février chez Grindhead Records et Primitive Moth pour la version LP. Tracklist :
1. Where all of Worth Comes to Wither (intro) [3:27]
2. The Pathetic Festival [6:56]
3. Languishing in the Perpetual Mire [13:00]
4. Beneath a Crown of Anguish [10:05]
5. An Abhorrent Path to Providence [12:08]


|BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Reek of God en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 23 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warning
2. Maxima Culpa
3. Sledgehammer
4. Eighth Sacrament
5. Shit He Forgives
6. Cardinal Sinner
7. Cancer Cross
8. Crossburn
9. Mercy Swallower
10. Freak Magnet [L7 cover]
11. Retrogarde Metal
12. Crurifragium


|MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Puppet Parade" issu de son nouveau opus éponyme prévu le 23 janvier chez BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :
01. Tipping Point
02. I Don't Care
03. Hey, God?!
04. Let There Be Shred
05. Puppet Parade
06. Another Bad Day
07. Made to Kill
08. Obey the Call
09. I Am War
10. The Last Note
11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)


|NIGHTMARER (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, USA/Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP 4-titres intitulé Hell Interface le 30 janvier via Total Dissonance Worship et Wax Vessel. Tracklist :
1. Extinction Burst
2. Shame Spiral
3. Crawl of Time
4. Hell Interface


|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier album Karsikko paru en février 2025.


|LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Never-Ending Quest for Purpose le 6 mars en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt
2. If the Judges Became the Judged
3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose
4. Controllers of Perception
5. Story Without Closure


|SHADOWMASS (Blackened Heavy/Thrash, Grèce) a sorti hier sur Floga Records son nouvel opus Wastelands. Tracklist :
1. Purge and the Savage Preacher
2. Visions of Desolation
3. Adrammelech's Laughter
4. Entropy I
5. Into Wastelands
6. ΆΡΡΗΤΟΝ
7. Fading
8. Entropy II
9. Thy Will Be Crushed


|TÜRBÖWITCH (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Hongrie) sortira son nouvel album Under Haunted Skies le 20 mars chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Evoker of the Twilight
02 - Markoláb
03 - Under Haunted Skies
04 - Cult Mastery
05 - Ashbringer
06 - Highways of Death
07 - Ultimate Failure of Will
08 - When the World Crumbled
09 - Moshpit at the End of the Day
10 - Road to Resilience


|DIABOLUS, MECUM SEMPERTERNE! (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 20 février via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :
1. Praeludium
2. Ab illo benedicaris, in cujus honore cremaberis
3. Interludium
4. Diabolus sit in corde tuo, et in labiis tuis, ut digne et competenter annunties evangelium suum
5. Interludium
6. Gratias agamus domino infero deo nostro
7. Interludium
8. Revelabitur gloria domini
9. Postludium


|ASCHEN (Black Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie prochaine de son premier long-format The Never Ending Search. Tracklist :
01-Sasi Santuaren Amiltzea
02-From the Depths of Decay
03-Azken Arbolak
04-Buried Name
05-Black Hounds of Justice
06-The Never Ending Search
07-The Forsaken Redeemer
08-The Last Glow
09-Amal

