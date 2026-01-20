»

(Lien direct) MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) propose son nouvel album Where All of Worth Comes to Wither en streaming complet. Sortie le 26 janvier via Memento Mori (CD) et mi-février chez Grindhead Records et Primitive Moth pour la version LP. Tracklist :



1. Where all of Worth Comes to Wither (intro) [3:27]

2. The Pathetic Festival [6:56]

3. Languishing in the Perpetual Mire [13:00]

4. Beneath a Crown of Anguish [10:05]

5. An Abhorrent Path to Providence [12:08]



