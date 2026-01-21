»

(Lien direct) EXODUS (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Goliath prévu pour le 20 mars via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. 3111

2. Hostis Humani Generis

3. The Changing Me

4. Promise You This

5. Goliath

6. Beyond The Event Horizon

7. 2 Minutes Hate

8. Violence Works

9. Summon Of The God Unknown

10. The Dirtiest Of The Dozen



