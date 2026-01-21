chargement...

Les news du 21 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2026 Monstrosity - Exodus - Exhumed - Protrusion
»
(Lien direct)
MONSTROSITY (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 13 mars prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Screams From Beneath The Surface. Celui-ci sortira sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "The Colossal Rage" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Banished To The Skies
02. The Colossal Rage
03. The Atrophied
04. Spiral
05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood
06. Vapors
07. The Thorns
08. Blood Works
09. The Dark Aura
10. Veil Of Disillusion

»
(Lien direct)
EXODUS (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Goliath prévu pour le 20 mars via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. 3111
2. Hostis Humani Generis
3. The Changing Me
4. Promise You This
5. Goliath
6. Beyond The Event Horizon
7. 2 Minutes Hate
8. Violence Works
9. Summon Of The God Unknown
10. The Dirtiest Of The Dozen


»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Red Asphalt, le nouvel album d'EXHUMED (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 20 février prochain sur Relapse Records. Après "Unsafe At Any Speed", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de Shovelhead" :

01. Unsafe At Any Speed
02. Red Asphalt
03. Shock Trauma
04. Shovelhead
05. The Iron Graveyard
06. Crawling From The Wreckage
07. Signal Thirty
08. Death On Four Wheels
09. Symphorophilia
10. The Fumes

»
(Lien direct)
PROTRUSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé The Last Suppuration en mars prochain sur Sevared Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Boiled At Birth" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
21 Janvier 2026

