Les news du 22 Janvier 2026 Shine - Misotheist - Total Maniac - Invictus - Karloff - New Mexican Doom Cult - Temora - Ligation
|SHINE (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié le morceau "Kneel Before the Serpent" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wrathcult prévu le 30 janvier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Chaos
2. The Lamb Against the Wolf
3. Kneel Before the Serpent
4. Oddajcie co moje
5. The Cult of Oak
6. The Horror of the Night
7. Witch's Prophecies
8. Wrath of the Hammer
9. The Necklace With Runes
10. Ancient Spirit
|MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus De Pinte le 20 février chez Terratur Possessions (distribution mondiale via Amor Fati Productions). Tracklist :
1. Unanswered Thrice [5:56]
2. Blinded and Revealed [7:23]
3. Kjetterdom [6:24]
4. De Pinte [21:23]
|TOTAL MANIAC (Heavy/Speed Metal/Punk, USA) sortira son nouvel album Love Overdrive le 27 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Love Overdrive
2. Devil In Plain Sight
3. Drinkin’ Our Way To Hell
4. Just Another
5, Early Grave
6. Rock ‘N’ Roll
7. Set Fire To The Sun
8. Flatline
|INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) a posté l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Nocturnal Visions à paraître le 26 janvier via Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions
|KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) dévoile sur ce lien son nouvel opus Revered by Death en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Pessimistic Soaring
2. Die Wiederkehr der Dunkelei
3. When The Flames Devour You All
4. On Weathered Altar
5. Prince Of Parasites
6. Regicide
7. Crown Kvlt Fate
8. Elisabetha's Revenge
|NEW MEXICAN DOOM CULT (Stoner/Doom, Suède) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Ziggurat. Sortie demain chez Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. The Church of Starry Wisdom
2. Metatron
3. Cloudrider
4. Return to Babylon
5. Criosphinx
6. Sungod
7. I Stand Alone
|TEMORA (Death Metal, République Tchèque) va éditer sa première démo Demo 2025 (juillet 2025, Filth Junkies Records) au format CD le 13 mars via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Koroze
2. Astrální vize
3. Trollmor
4. Znesvěcení slunce
5. Možnost volby (Gride cover)
|LIGATION (Death/Doom/Noise, Finlande) offre son premier long-format After Gods en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. After Gods
2. Turmoil in Everest
3. Obscure Flame
4. Eruption
5. Reflection
6. Human Success (bonus track)
7. Earthlings (bonus track)
8. Seraphic Gluttony (bonus track)
