chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
160 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 21 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 21 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilan 2025
 Bilan 2025 - (D)
Par Sosthène		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Of No Consequ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Pain Ef... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Null (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 15 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Chaos Inception
 Chaos Inception - Vengeance... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Barren (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Entrench (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Spiritus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Judgment ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gloombound
 Gloombound - Dreaming Delusion (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Downthesun
 Downthesun - Downthesun (C)
Par Keyser		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor - The Womb Of The ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - The Ugliest Of... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 22 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 22 Janvier 2026 Shine - Misotheist - Total Maniac - Invictus - Karloff - New Mexican Doom Cult - Temora - Ligation
»
(Lien direct)
SHINE (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié le morceau "Kneel Before the Serpent" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wrathcult prévu le 30 janvier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Chaos
2. The Lamb Against the Wolf
3. Kneel Before the Serpent
4. Oddajcie co moje
5. The Cult of Oak
6. The Horror of the Night
7. Witch's Prophecies
8. Wrath of the Hammer
9. The Necklace With Runes
10. Ancient Spirit

»
(Lien direct)
MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus De Pinte le 20 février chez Terratur Possessions (distribution mondiale via Amor Fati Productions). Tracklist :

1. Unanswered Thrice [5:56]
2. Blinded and Revealed [7:23]
3. Kjetterdom [6:24]
4. De Pinte [21:23]

»
(Lien direct)
TOTAL MANIAC (Heavy/Speed Metal/Punk, USA) sortira son nouvel album Love Overdrive le 27 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Love Overdrive
2. Devil In Plain Sight
3. Drinkin’ Our Way To Hell
4. Just Another
5, Early Grave
6. Rock ‘N’ Roll
7. Set Fire To The Sun
8. Flatline

»
(Lien direct)
INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) a posté l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Nocturnal Visions à paraître le 26 janvier via Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) dévoile sur ce lien son nouvel opus Revered by Death en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Pessimistic Soaring
2. Die Wiederkehr der Dunkelei
3. When The Flames Devour You All
4. On Weathered Altar
5. Prince Of Parasites
6. Regicide
7. Crown Kvlt Fate
8. Elisabetha's Revenge

»
(Lien direct)
NEW MEXICAN DOOM CULT (Stoner/Doom, Suède) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Ziggurat. Sortie demain chez Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. The Church of Starry Wisdom
2. Metatron
3. Cloudrider
4. Return to Babylon
5. Criosphinx
6. Sungod
7. I Stand Alone

»
(Lien direct)
TEMORA (Death Metal, République Tchèque) va éditer sa première démo Demo 2025 (juillet 2025, Filth Junkies Records) au format CD le 13 mars via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Koroze
2. Astrální vize
3. Trollmor
4. Znesvěcení slunce
5. Možnost volby (Gride cover)

»
(Lien direct)
LIGATION (Death/Doom/Noise, Finlande) offre son premier long-format After Gods en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. After Gods
2. Turmoil in Everest
3. Obscure Flame
4. Eruption
5. Reflection
6. Human Success (bonus track)
7. Earthlings (bonus track)
8. Seraphic Gluttony (bonus track)
Thrasho Keyser
22 Janvier 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Invictus
 Invictus
Death Metal - 2015 - Japon		   
Karloff
 Karloff
Black Metal / Punk - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Crimson Butchery
Stalker
Lire la chronique
Misfire
Product of the Environment
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Of No Consequence (Single)
Lire la chronique
Disarray
The Darkening (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gormoth
Winterfall
Lire la chronique
Breakdown
Divide and Konquer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Innumerable Forms
Pain Effulgence
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2025
Lire le bilan
Suicidal Madness
Nous sommes déjà morts
Lire la chronique
SoulReapers
Melody of Chaos
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Void
Lire la chronique
Sardonic Allegiance
Coast II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nyctophilia
Stargazer
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Null
Lire la chronique
Perfidious
Savouring His Flesh
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Janvier 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Castle Rat
The Bestiary
Lire la chronique
Ectospire
Spiritual Dismemberment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Defamatory
Path Of No Return
Lire la chronique
Buried Souls
Here Comes the Void (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ruinous Power
Extreme Danger: Prototype W...
Lire la chronique
Kirottu
Barren
Lire la chronique
Chaos Inception
Vengeance Evangel
Lire la chronique
Enthroned
Ashspawn
Lire la chronique
Filthcrawl / Peine Kapital
Split (Split-tape)
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Entrench
Lire la chronique
Dead Twilight
Endless Prophecy (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Karévana
夜明けの空へ – To the Dawn Sky...
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
Autumnal Fortress
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Spiritus
Lire la chronique