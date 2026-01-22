»

(Lien direct) SHINE (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié le morceau "Kneel Before the Serpent" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wrathcult prévu le 30 janvier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :



1. Ancient Chaos

2. The Lamb Against the Wolf

3. Kneel Before the Serpent

4. Oddajcie co moje

5. The Cult of Oak

6. The Horror of the Night

7. Witch's Prophecies

8. Wrath of the Hammer

9. The Necklace With Runes

10. Ancient Spirit



