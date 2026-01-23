»

(Lien direct) UNEARTHLY RITES (Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh qui sortira courant avril via Svart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Tuonen Tulijat, Manan Menijät

2. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic

3. Solstice

4. A Stygian Winterscape

5. Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh

6. Ignis Fatuus

7. Metalli, Liha, Kone

8. Absurd Transgression

9. Not For The Weak

10. The Notion Of Emerging Totalitarianism



<a href="https://unearthlyrites.bandcamp.com/album/tortural-symphony-of-the-flesh">Tortural Symphony of the Flesh de UNEARTHLY RITES</a>