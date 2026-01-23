chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
145 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cross Of Disbelief
 Cross Of Disbelief - Cross ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 23 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 23 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilan 2025
 Bilan 2025 - (D)
Par Lestat		   
Lust Of Decay
 Lust Of Decay - Entombed In... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Misfire
 Misfire - Product of the En... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 21 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 21 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Of No Consequ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Pain Ef... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Null (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 15 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Chaos Inception
 Chaos Inception - Vengeance... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Barren (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Entrench (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Spiritus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Judgment ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gloombound
 Gloombound - Dreaming Delusion (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 23 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2026 In Aeternum - Worm Shepherd - Unearthly Rites - Disrotter - Prix Libre - Deathraiser - Cemetery Reign - Vargrav - Extirpation
»
(Lien direct)
IN AETERNUM (Black/Death, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé ...Of Death And Fire prévu pour le 6 février via Soulseller Records. "The Vile God of Slime" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
WORM SHEPHERD (Blackened Deathcore, USA) sortira l'EP Dawn of the Iconoclast le 20 février. Il paraitra via Unique Leader Records qui a déjà publié un clip du single "Whispers of a Buried Land" sur sa page YouTube.

»
(Lien direct)
UNEARTHLY RITES (Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh qui sortira courant avril via Svart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Tuonen Tulijat, Manan Menijät
2. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic
3. Solstice
4. A Stygian Winterscape
5. Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
6. Ignis Fatuus
7. Metalli, Liha, Kone
8. Absurd Transgression
9. Not For The Weak
10. The Notion Of Emerging Totalitarianism


»
(Lien direct)
DISROTTER (Grind/Death, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Perish Fort en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Nightmare flesh 02:17
2. Putrid fate 03:11
3. Conjuring entities 02:06
4. Second sight seance 02:18
5. Disfgure 02:38
6. Perish forth 02:38

»
(Lien direct)
PRIX LIBRE (Hardcore/Punk/Doom, France) sort aujourd'hui via MisèRecords le deuxième single intitulé "Connard viriliste hyper clivant" de son nouvel EP à paraître prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a sorti hier son nouvel album Forged in Hatred sur Xtreem Music, quinze ans après le précédent. Tracklist :

1. Severe Atrocity
2. Primitive Medicine
3. Everything Dies
4. Corporation Parasite
5. Empire of Ignorance
6. Symphony of Violence (inst.)
7. Toxic Legacy
8. One Step to the Grave
9. Dead Generation

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETERY REIGN (Death / Crust, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Confined To Time le 26 février prochain sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pendulum Clock" :

01. Escape Survival
02. Pendulum Clock
03. Spiral Eyes
04. Grave Depression
05. Despised By Fire
06. Infernal Punishment
07. Captive In A Coffin
08. Curse Of Despair

»
(Lien direct)
VARGRAV (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dimension: Daemonium courant mars sur Werewolf Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Moonfrost Storms" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
EXTIRPATION (Black / Thrash, Italie) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single. Découvrez ci-dessous "Insignificant Kingdom" :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Lestat + Keyser + AxGxB
23 Janvier 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
23/01/2026 08:16
Excellent l'extrait de VARGRAV !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Deathraiser
 Deathraiser
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Brésil		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation
Black/Thrash - 2009 - Italie		   
In Aeternum
 In Aeternum
Black/Death - 1994 - Suède		   
Prix Libre
 Prix Libre
France		   
Unearthly Rites
 Unearthly Rites
Death/Doom - 2020 - Finlande		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav
Black Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Cross Of Disbelief
Cross Of Disbelief (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lust Of Decay
Entombed In Sewage
Lire la chronique
Crimson Butchery
Stalker
Lire la chronique
Misfire
Product of the Environment
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Of No Consequence (Single)
Lire la chronique
Disarray
The Darkening (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gormoth
Winterfall
Lire la chronique
Breakdown
Divide and Konquer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Innumerable Forms
Pain Effulgence
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2025
Lire le bilan
Suicidal Madness
Nous sommes déjà morts
Lire la chronique
SoulReapers
Melody of Chaos
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Void
Lire la chronique
Sardonic Allegiance
Coast II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nyctophilia
Stargazer
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Null
Lire la chronique
Perfidious
Savouring His Flesh
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Janvier 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Castle Rat
The Bestiary
Lire la chronique
Ectospire
Spiritual Dismemberment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Defamatory
Path Of No Return
Lire la chronique
Buried Souls
Here Comes the Void (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ruinous Power
Extreme Danger: Prototype W...
Lire la chronique
Kirottu
Barren
Lire la chronique
Chaos Inception
Vengeance Evangel
Lire la chronique
Enthroned
Ashspawn
Lire la chronique
Filthcrawl / Peine Kapital
Split (Split-tape)
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Entrench
Lire la chronique
Dead Twilight
Endless Prophecy (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Karévana
夜明けの空へ – To the Dawn Sky...
Lire la chronique