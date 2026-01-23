Les news du 23 Janvier 2026
|»
|IN AETERNUM (Black/Death, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé ...Of Death And Fire prévu pour le 6 février via Soulseller Records. "The Vile God of Slime" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|WORM SHEPHERD (Blackened Deathcore, USA) sortira l'EP Dawn of the Iconoclast le 20 février. Il paraitra via Unique Leader Records qui a déjà publié un clip du single "Whispers of a Buried Land" sur sa page YouTube.
|
|»
|UNEARTHLY RITES (Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh qui sortira courant avril via Svart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Tuonen Tulijat, Manan Menijät
2. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic
3. Solstice
4. A Stygian Winterscape
5. Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
6. Ignis Fatuus
7. Metalli, Liha, Kone
8. Absurd Transgression
9. Not For The Weak
10. The Notion Of Emerging Totalitarianism
|
|»
|DISROTTER (Grind/Death, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Perish Fort en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Nightmare flesh 02:17
2. Putrid fate 03:11
3. Conjuring entities 02:06
4. Second sight seance 02:18
5. Disfgure 02:38
6. Perish forth 02:38
|
|»
|PRIX LIBRE (Hardcore/Punk/Doom, France) sort aujourd'hui via MisèRecords le deuxième single intitulé "Connard viriliste hyper clivant" de son nouvel EP à paraître prochainement.
|
|»
|DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a sorti hier son nouvel album Forged in Hatred sur Xtreem Music, quinze ans après le précédent. Tracklist :
1. Severe Atrocity
2. Primitive Medicine
3. Everything Dies
4. Corporation Parasite
5. Empire of Ignorance
6. Symphony of Violence (inst.)
7. Toxic Legacy
8. One Step to the Grave
9. Dead Generation
|
|»
|CEMETERY REIGN (Death / Crust, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Confined To Time le 26 février prochain sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pendulum Clock" :
01. Escape Survival
02. Pendulum Clock
03. Spiral Eyes
04. Grave Depression
05. Despised By Fire
06. Infernal Punishment
07. Captive In A Coffin
08. Curse Of Despair
|
|»
|VARGRAV (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dimension: Daemonium courant mars sur Werewolf Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Moonfrost Storms" à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|EXTIRPATION (Black / Thrash, Italie) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single. Découvrez ci-dessous "Insignificant Kingdom" :
|
23/01/2026 08:16