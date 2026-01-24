chargement...

Les news du 24 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Moonchild,... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Cross Of Disbelief
 Cross Of Disbelief - Cross ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 23 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 23 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lust Of Decay
 Lust Of Decay - Entombed In... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Misfire
 Misfire - Product of the En... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 21 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 21 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Of No Consequ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Pain Ef... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Null (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 15 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Chaos Inception
 Chaos Inception - Vengeance... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Barren (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Entrench (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Spiritus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Judgment ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

News
Les news du 24 Janvier 2026 Megadeth - Saille - Skulld - Shadowmass - Superior Rage - Funelore
»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son album final éponyme via BLKIIBLK Records. Le groupe a dévoilé pour l'occasion sa version de "Ride the Ligthning", morceau écrit par Mustaine à l'époque où il était membre de Metallica. Tracklist :

01 Tipping Point
02 I Don’t Care
03 Hey, God?!
04 Let There Be Shred
05 Puppet Parade
06 Another Bad Day
07 Made to Kill
08 Obey the Call
09 I Am War
10 The Last Note
11 Ride the Lightning (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
SAILLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Deception of Decadence" issu de son nouvel album Forebode prévu le 13 février via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. Deception of Decadence
2. Echoes of Empathy
3. Cycle of Cynicism
4. Reminiscence of Regrets
5. Haunter of the Dark 2025
6. Eater of Worlds (Extended Classical Version)
7. Maere (live @ Metal Méan Festival)
8. Tephra (live @ Metal Méan Festival)
9. Plaigh Allais (live @ Graspop Metal Meeting)


»
(Lien direct)
SKULLD (Death Metal/Hardcore, Italie) offre son nouveau disque Abyss Calls to Abyss en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 30 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Healing the Wound
2. The Blink
3. Accabadora
4. Wear the night as a Velvet Cloak
5. Le Diable and The Snake
6. Mother Death
7. Drops of Sorrow
8. Sacred Fires

»
(Lien direct)
SHADOWMASS (Blackened Heavy/Thrash, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Purge And The Savage Preacher" extrait de son nouvel opus Wastelands paru le 19 janvier chez Floga Records.

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKdMszZIMHM[/url]

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERIOR RAGE (Black Metal, Italie) a sorti hier son nouvel EP In Memoriam en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Indecent Condition
2. Asmodeus Bacchic
3. The Night of Rains
4. Soleright
5. The Death of the Red Dragon

»
(Lien direct)
FUNELORE (Funeral Doom avec un membre de Sedimentum, Québec) sortira son premier EP The Dissolution of Consciousness le 27 mars au format LP sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1. Tides in Agony [7:15]
2. The Dissolution of Consciousness [10:30]
Thrasho Keyser
24 Janvier 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
24/01/2026 10:05
Reprise sans intérêt, avec un son aseptisé au possible... Je ne comprends pas qu'on puisse se mettre d'accord sur ce genre de prod' sans âme. Bref, c'est pas ça qui me fera écouter ce nouveau Megadeth

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
