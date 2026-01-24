»

(Lien direct) MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son album final éponyme via BLKIIBLK Records. Le groupe a dévoilé pour l'occasion sa version de "Ride the Ligthning", morceau écrit par Mustaine à l'époque où il était membre de Metallica. Tracklist :



01 Tipping Point

02 I Don’t Care

03 Hey, God?!

04 Let There Be Shred

05 Puppet Parade

06 Another Bad Day

07 Made to Kill

08 Obey the Call

09 I Am War

10 The Last Note

11 Ride the Lightning (Bonus Track)



