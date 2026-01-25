Les news du 25 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2026 Lorna Shore - Callous - Necrodios
|LORNA SHORE (Symphonic Deathcore, USA) propose un clip pour le titre "In Darkness", issu de son album I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.
|CALLOUS (Blackened Death/Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son EP Guillotines Fall paru le 23 janvier en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Intro / Callous
2. Guillotines Fall
3. Agonized Dreams
4. Chasm Temple
5. Mythic Barbarity
|NECRODIOS (Death Metal, Canada) a sorti hier l'EP Bitter Tidings en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Shrine of Primordial Terror
2. Pōwehi
3. Conjuring the Foul Winds of Id
4. Violent Ending
