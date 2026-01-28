»

(Lien direct) NORTHERN KRIG (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Worship Files For Anthropophagolagnia Predators le 15 février en autoproduction. Un extrait est en ligne sur Spotify. Tracklist :



01 Bird Of Prey

02 The Vile Red Phoenix Of The Palest Moon

03 Spitting The Seeds Of Obliteration And Violence

04 Torment And Sexual Annihilation

05 Juvenile Battlefield Of Darkness

06 Hunting A Nourishing Territory

07 Gather The Spirits Of Innocent Souls

08 Draining The Scent Of Purity

09 Through Flesh And Orifices // Receive Your Gifts

10 I Am King