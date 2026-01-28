chargement...

Dreaggan
 Dreaggan - Eternal Fire (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hadopelagyal
 Hadopelagyal - Haematophory... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oraculum
 Oraculum - Hybris Divina (C)
Par Keyser		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Moonchild,... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cross Of Disbelief
 Cross Of Disbelief - Cross ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 23 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 23 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lust Of Decay
 Lust Of Decay - Entombed In... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Misfire
 Misfire - Product of the En... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 21 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 21 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Of No Consequ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Pain Ef... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Null (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 28 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2026 Nervosa - The S.E.T. - Necromaniac - Northern Krig - CrusHuman - Erbeet Azhak - Hanging Garden - Melting Rot - Gibbeting
»
(Lien direct)
NERVOSA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Slave Machine qui sortira le 3 avril via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Impending Doom
2. Slave Machine
3. Ghost Notes
4. Beast Of Burden
5. You Are Not A Hero
6. Hate
7. The New Empire
8. 30 Seconds
9. Crawling For Your Pride
10. Learn Or Repeat
11. The Call
12. Speak In Fire

»
(Lien direct)
THE S.E.T. (Hardcore / Crossover, USA) formé autour de Brady Ebert, ancien guitariste de Turnstile, sortira son premier EP intitulé Self Evident Truth le 6 mars prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "T.M.T." à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. This Chain
02. T.M.T.
03. White Lies (featuring Gut Instinct)
04. Predetermined Hate
05. Prey Strikes Back
06. Truth Revealed
07. Self Evident Truth

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANIAC (Black / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) a récemment partagé le clip vidéo de "Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead. Ce titre est tiré de l'album Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable sorti l'année dernière chez Invictus Productions.

01. Caput Draconis
02. Daemonomantia
03. Grave Mound Oath
04. Calling Forth The Shade
05. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
06. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
07. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
08. Swedenborg's Skull
09. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN KRIG (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Worship Files For Anthropophagolagnia Predators le 15 février en autoproduction. Un extrait est en ligne sur Spotify. Tracklist :

01 Bird Of Prey
02 The Vile Red Phoenix Of The Palest Moon
03 Spitting The Seeds Of Obliteration And Violence
04 Torment And Sexual Annihilation
05 Juvenile Battlefield Of Darkness
06 Hunting A Nourishing Territory
07 Gather The Spirits Of Innocent Souls
08 Draining The Scent Of Purity
09 Through Flesh And Orifices // Receive Your Gifts
10 I Am King

»
(Lien direct)
CRUSHUMAN (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Imperial le 27 février sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bell Ringer
2. Lab Rat
3. 5 Dollar Lobotomy
4. Synthetic Religion
5. Hive Mind
6. Die Young
7. Order Of The Dragon
8. Discord
9. The List
10. Trinity
11. Wet Works
12. Artificial Salvation
13. Last Drop
14. OTTO

»
(Lien direct)
ERBEET AZHAK (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Only the Vile Will Remain le 7 mars chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mother of Serpent
2. The Weakness of Our Cycle
3. The Wings of Liberation
4. Lecherous Angels
5. Death to the Self
6. Only the Vile
7. Erbeet Azhak
8. Unworthy But Lucid
9. The Inner Circle

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Isle of Bliss le 20 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky

»
(Lien direct)
MELTING ROT (Grindcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album Infatuation With Premeditation le 27 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Short-Term Memory, Long-Term Decomposition
2. Human Pavement Splatter
3. Blinded. Beaten. Stabbed.
4. The Surgeon Was Comatose
5. Submerged In Accelerant
6. Aiming For Construction Workers
7. Open Casket Vomit Spew
8. Morbid Infatuation
9. Torrential Continuous Arterial Bleeding
10. Physically Murdered
11. Forklift Facelift

»
(Lien direct)
GIBBETING (Brutal Death, International) sortira son 1er album Execution Rampage le 1er février via Pathologically Explicit Recordings

Tracklist :

1. The Cursed Fortress
2. Judicial Crucifixion
3. Exiled to the Chamber of Suffering
4. The Breaking Wheel
5. Ecclesiastical Torturement
6. Engorged by Scaphism
7. Gibbeting
8. Skinned Alive for the Holy Order
9. The Quartered Flesh
10. Lingchi
11. Execution Rampage
12. Schandmaske
13. Tortured into Madness
14. Exsanguinated

Vous pouvez déjà écouter l'album en intégralité sur Youtube :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser + Niktareum
28 Janvier 2026

