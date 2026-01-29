chargement...

Les news du 29 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 29 Janvier 2026 Cryptworm - Winterfylleth - Galibot - Sanctvs - Gavran - Violence Only - Subversion Trigger - Eximperitus - Burning Path - Citrinitas - Nature Morte
»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Infectious Pathological Waste le 27 mars prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Drowning In Purulent Excrementia" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Gallons Of Molten Hominal Goo
02. Maimed And Gutted
03. Drowning In Purulent Excrementia
04. Infectious Pathological Waste
05. Embedded With Parasitic Larvae
06. Emanations Of Corporeal Pyosis
07. Gastrointestinal Seepage
08. Encephalic Feast

»
(Lien direct)
WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Unyielding Season qui sortira le 27 mars via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Heroes Of A Hundred Fields
2. Echoes In The After
3. A Hollow Existence
4. Perdition's Flame
5. The Unyielding Season
6. Unspoken Elegy
7. In Ashen Wake
8. Towards Elysium
9. Where Dreams Once Grew
10. Enchantment (PARADISE LOST Cover) (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
GALIBOT (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Schlamms" qui figure sur la nouvelle version de leur Ep Euch'Mau Noir (et présent initialement sur la première Démo du groupe). Pour l'occasion ce titre a été entièrement recomposé et réenregistré, il se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SANCTVS (Black Metal, Québec) a posté son nouveau disque De l'Abîme au Plérôme en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rex Hominum [7:16]
2. Sacrifié sur l'autel de la rédemption [5:54]
3. Thrène pour un monde révolu [8:48]
4. Tabula Rasa [6:22]
5. Tour d'ivoire [5:46]
6. La Lumière de l'infini [8:52]

»
(Lien direct)
GAVRAN (Post-Doom/Sludge, Pays-Bas) propose en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel opus The One Who Propels. Sortie demain sur dunk!records. Tracklist :

1. Okreni
2. Zora
3. Brod
4. Pogon
5. Plutaju

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENCE ONLY (brutal slam death) sortira prochainement son 1er EP. Un extrait intitulé "Strong Arm Beatdown" vient d'être dévoilé.

Line-up :

Braxton Keyser - Vocals
Andrew Mathews - Guitars
Mark Chandler - Bass
Rene Martinez - Drums

»
(Lien direct)
SUBVERSION TRIGGER (Thrash/Crossover avec notamment l'ex-Cryptic Slaughter Les Evans, USA) a rejoint Nameless Grave Record pour la sortie physique le 25 février de sa première démo éponyme déjà parue en numérique début décembre 2025. Tracklist :

01. Up for the Downfall
02. Beyond the Grave
03. Shadow Possessed
04. New Fear Rising
05. Revile in Style

»
(Lien direct)
EXIMPERITUS (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé son nouvel album Meritoriousness of Equanimity en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

I. One Step Long Infinity
II. Contemplation of the Plastic Fibers of Perfection at the Second Level of Reality
III. Twelve Centuries of Triumph of the Third Kingdom...
IV. Finding Consistency in the Fourth Quadrant of Eternity
V. The Untimely Fruit of the Unsaid
VI. Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness.
VII. Molecular Disintegration of an Unattainable Solitary Will in a Vessel of Wisdom...
VIII. Chalkionic Wandering Among the Wreckage of the Future
IX. Standing at the Skirt of the Ruins of Human Nature (...on the Other Side of Man and Time)


»
(Lien direct)
BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Step Far Beyond" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 27 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last

»
(Lien direct)
CITRINITAS (Death/Doom/Black, Finlande) offre sa première démo Unending Descent en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Caligari Records au format K7. Tracklist :

1. Unending Descent
2. Light Permeates Everything
3. Subterranean Egress

»
(Lien direct)
NATURE MORTE (Shoegaze Post Black Metal, France) sortira son prochain album Still Life le 3 avril via Frozen Records.

Le titre "Not Horror" est déjà en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser + Niktareum + Lestat
29 Janvier 2026

