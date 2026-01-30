CRUEL FORCE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Haneda le 27 mars prochain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Whips-A-Swinging" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Cross
02. Whips-A-Swinging
03. Savage Gods
04. Sword Of Iron
05. Crystal Skull
06. Warlords
07. Black Talon
08. Titan’s Awakening
09. Haneda
SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dread Emperor qui sortira le 13 février via Testimony Records. "Astral Carnage" se découvre ci-dessous :
NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Transcend Into Oblivion prévu pour le 27 février via Metal Blade. "Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III" se découvre ci-dessous :
INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight qui sortira le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. "Parasite Messiah" se découvre ici :
