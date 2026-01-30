»

(Lien direct) TANORK (Death Metal, Roazhon) intitulé Diskar et qui sortira le 20 mars prochain chez MusikÖ Eye. Voici sa tracklist :



01 – Gwad An Diaoul

02 – Enteuzet Get Trenk

03 – Diskar

04 – Distrujour Hor Bed

05 – Argad

06 – An Ankou Ar E Varc’h

07 – Sklaved An Doueed

08 – Slave New World (Sepultura cover)