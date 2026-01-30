chargement...

Les news du 30 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 30 Janvier 2026 Cruel Force - Slaughterday - Necrofier - Insect Inside - Tanork
»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FORCE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Haneda le 27 mars prochain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Whips-A-Swinging" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Cross
02. Whips-A-Swinging
03. Savage Gods
04. Sword Of Iron
05. Crystal Skull
06. Warlords
07. Black Talon
08. Titan’s Awakening
09. Haneda

»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dread Emperor qui sortira le 13 février via Testimony Records. "Astral Carnage" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Transcend Into Oblivion prévu pour le 27 février via Metal Blade. "Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight qui sortira le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. "Parasite Messiah" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
On en sait un peu plus sur le nouvel album de TANORK (Death Metal, Roazhon) intitulé Diskar et qui sortira le 20 mars prochain chez MusikÖ Eye. Voici sa tracklist :

01 – Gwad An Diaoul
02 – Enteuzet Get Trenk
03 – Diskar
04 – Distrujour Hor Bed
05 – Argad
06 – An Ankou Ar E Varc’h
07 – Sklaved An Doueed
08 – Slave New World (Sepultura cover)
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Niktareum
30 Janvier 2026

