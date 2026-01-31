»

(Lien direct) LUCIFUGUM (Black Metal, Ukraine) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Adanom (2025) au format vinyle via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :



Side A



01. AB(∞)RH(ВОЛЯ) – 00:57

02. Смола у крові нашій – 05:46 (Dedicated to all defenders of Ukraine, to everyone who keeps his/her own front line.)



Side B



03. Lucispear – 05:09 (Dedicated to the first Rebel, the first torch of Truth. To the One who is an example of Fortitude and Purposefulness.)