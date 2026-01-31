chargement...

Les news du 31 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 31 Janvier 2026 Shine - Indica Blues - Lucifugum - Dwellnought - Sikario - Cruenta Venganza - Threat Signal - Evil Damn - Heavy Metal Shrapnel
»
(Lien direct)
SHINE (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti son premier long-format Wrathcult sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Chaos
2. The Lamb Against the Wolf
3. Kneel Before the Serpent
4. Oddajcie co moje
5. The Cult of Oak
6. The Horror of the Night
7. Witch's Prophecies
8. Wrath of the Hammer
9. The Necklace With Runes
10. Ancient Spirit

»
(Lien direct)
INDICA BLUES (Stoner/Doom, Angleterre) sort ce jour son nouvel opus Universal Heat Death chez Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Universal Heat Death
2. The Raven
3. Bloodsands Pt I
4. The Slow Descent into Hell
5. Debt Ridden Blues
6. Bloodsands Pt II
7. So Low

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGUM (Black Metal, Ukraine) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Adanom (2025) au format vinyle via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

Side A

01. AB(∞)RH(ВОЛЯ) – 00:57
02. Смола у крові нашій – 05:46 (Dedicated to all defenders of Ukraine, to everyone who keeps his/her own front line.)

Side B

03. Lucispear – 05:09 (Dedicated to the first Rebel, the first torch of Truth. To the One who is an example of Fortitude and Purposefulness.)

»
(Lien direct)
DWELLNOUGHT (Black/Doom, Italie) a publié à cette adresse le titre "Ill Whispers" issu de son premier longue-durée Monolith of Ephemerality à venir le 20 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Slumbering Through the Dream of Impermanence [3:20]
2. The Final Desire is Unbeing [17:07]
3. Crystalized Flesh Identities Condensed Into Wombs of Matter [9:45]
4. III Whispers [10:48]
5. Beyond the Mind [5:54]

»
(Lien direct)
SIKARIO (Melodic Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destroy the Messiah" extrait de son EP Re-elegant and Merciless Revenge (2025).

»
(Lien direct)
Legend, le troisième album du groupe de CRUENTA VENGANZA (Death Metal, Allemagne) est dès à présent disponible en CD digipack et numérique sur Bandcamp ainsi que sur les plateformes de streaming. Le concept du groupe tourne autour de la trilogie de films Machete et ici sur la troisième partie Machete Kills Again, in Space qui n'est jamais sortie. Tracklist :

01. 5000 Lightyears Away from Home
02. Cosmic Outlaw
03. Vengeance in the Stars
04. Queen of Space
05. Moon Base Massacre
06. Space Killer
07. Just Erase This Man
08. Galactic Showdown
09. Time Warp Escape
10. Machete Lives

»
(Lien direct)
THREAT SIGNAL (Technical Groove/Metalcore, Canada) sera de retour le 27 mars chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Great Tribulation
2. Non-Essential
3. Exercise The Demon
4. Fire At Will
5. Death Will Find Us All
6. Paralysis
7. Revelations
8. NME
9. Hell And Back
10. Live For You

»
(Lien direct)
EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Pérou) vient de sortir un nouvel EP baptisé Eons of Horror via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Eons Of Horror
2. God of Chaos
3. Summon Thy Presence
4. Evil Dwells Out There
5. Guerreros de Satan

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVY METAL SHRAPNEL (Heavy Metal avec notamment Andrew Lee de Ripped to Shreds/Azath/Draghkar et l'ex-Yngwie Malmsteen Mark Boals, USA) sortira son nouvel album Heavy Metal Hairspray le 27 mars sur Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

1. Heavy Metal Hairspray
2. Beyond the Crystal Screen
3. Dance in the Stars
4. When Love Isn't Enough
5. Love Is a Racket (Baby Grab My Handle)
6. Too Old to Rock and Roll
7. Heavy Metal Loudness
8. Launch Code to the Nuclear Payload
9. Heavy Metal Overdose
Thrasho Keyser
31 Janvier 2026

