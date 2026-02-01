»

(Lien direct) SARMAT (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Ornaments of Disturbing Perspectives en indépendent. Tracklist :



01. Architect

02. Syndrome of Dangerous Perspective

03. Scarspike

04. Spectre of Coercive

05. World Screeches /Triptych: The Left

06. The Fall /Triptych: Center

07. Okrutnik /Triptych: The Right



<a href="https://sarmat1.bandcamp.com/album/the-ornaments-of-disturbing-perspectives">The Ornaments of Disturbing Perspectives de SARMAT</a>