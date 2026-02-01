Les news du 1 Février 2026
Sarmat - Nightmarer - Thy Sanatorium
|SARMAT (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Ornaments of Disturbing Perspectives en indépendent. Tracklist :
01. Architect
02. Syndrome of Dangerous Perspective
03. Scarspike
04. Spectre of Coercive
05. World Screeches /Triptych: The Left
06. The Fall /Triptych: Center
07. Okrutnik /Triptych: The Right
|NIGHTMARER (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, USA/Allemagne) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Hell Interface sur Total Dissonance Worship (numérique) et Wax Vessel (vinyle). Tracklist :
1. Extinction Burst
2. Shame Spiral
3. Crawl of Time
4. Hell Interface
|THY SANATORIUM (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "No Flag Left To Burn".
