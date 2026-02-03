Le one-man band OLIVIA NEUTERED JOHN (Grind/Death, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Obscene Propaganda. Tracklist :
01 Unite as One
02 Obscene Propaganda
03 Riot or Die
04 Trans Rights or Fuck Off
05 Landfills for Landlords
06 National Rifle Annihilation
07 Uterine Crucifixion
08 The New Cocaine
09 Don’t Shit Where You Sleep
10 Inhuman
11 Buried After Birth
12 Silicon Graveyards
13 Curb Stomped Into Oblivion
