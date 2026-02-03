chargement...

Les news du 3 Février 2026

News
Les news du 3 Février 2026 No/Más - Zerre - Calvana - Vide - Olivia Neutered John - Stalwart - Parallel Minds
»
(Lien direct)
NO/MÁS (Grindcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album No Peace prévu pour le 13 mars via Redefining Darkness Records. "Manic" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ZERRE (Thrash/Crossover, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Deception of the Weak" issu de son nouvel opus Rotting on a Golden Throne prévu le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Pigs Will Be Pigs
3. Deception Of The Weak
4. Mental Vacation
5. Concrete Hell
6. Rotting On A Golden Throne
7. Killing Taste
8. No Alibi

»
(Lien direct)
CALVANA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Sub Janus le 20 mars chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. Twilight Song
2. My Prayer to Diana
3. Summer Storm
4. Fear Makes You Tame
5. Death of Pan
6. Meine Süße Sternenkriegerin
7. Carnivore
8. Sorry
9. Sub Janus

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VIDE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format Aux enfants des ruines le 27 février via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Aux Enfants des Ruines
2. Hymne au Vide
3. Nourrir la Haine
4. Messe des Ruines - L'Appel aux Loups
5. Messe des Ruines - le Refuge
6. Messe des Ruines - Testament
7. Messe des Ruines - Passage

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OLIVIA NEUTERED JOHN (Grind/Death, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Obscene Propaganda. Tracklist :

01 Unite as One
02 Obscene Propaganda
03 Riot or Die
04 Trans Rights or Fuck Off
05 Landfills for Landlords
06 National Rifle Annihilation
07 Uterine Crucifixion
08 The New Cocaine
09 Don’t Shit Where You Sleep
10 Inhuman
11 Buried After Birth
12 Silicon Graveyards
13 Curb Stomped Into Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
STALWART (Death/Thrash, Russie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sacrifice" extrait de son nouvel opus Tempvs Edax Rervm paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
PARALLEL MINDS (Progressive/Groove/Thrash, France) sortira son nouvel album Cairn à la mi-mars.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Février 2026

