Les news du 4 Février 2026
|CENOTAFIO (Black/Death, Chili) sortira son nouvel album La Escisión Acausal: Por La Vía Inversa Hacia La Descarnación le 1er avril sur Demoniac Productions. Tracklist :
1. Atrabilis Taenia Solivm [8:47]
2. Osario [5:11]
3. Nigredo Transfixión [7:30]
4. Acausal Escisión [5:58]
5. Viperidarium [5:13]
6. Orbis Coagula [10:17]
|»
|GRAVEBORN (Progressive Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Metempsychosis le 3 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) Embers of Existence
2) The Archaea Paradox
3) Temporal Sands
4) Idols of Bone
5) Paralogs
6) Metempsychosis
7) River of the Eternal Mind
8) Epistatic Drift
9) Legacy of Light
10) The Maw of Recursion
11) Orthologs
|»
|AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "Fiend in You" extrait de son nouvel opus Come Creeping Fiends à venir le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dead Undead
2. Strange Companion
3. Fiend In You
4. Like A Beast
5. Gallows Eve
6. Obscene Cult Of Dracula
7. Harlot's Spell
8. Denied By The Reaper
9. Creeping In The Dark
10. Return Of The Axe
|»
|ABUSER (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a signé avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 7 mai de son premier long-format Blood Marks. Tracklist :
01. Cry of the Innocent
02. Suspended in Torture
03. Blood Marks
04. Painbringer
05. Fin de Sie?cle
06. Monument of Atrocity
07. Struggling for Reality
08. Lethal Obsession
09. Abuser
10. Witnessing Madness
|»
|MALAURIU (Black/Punk/Dark Ambient, Italie/Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album The Third Nail le 3 avril via Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1 Rising From The Cemetery
2 Empowerment Rites
3 Death Celebration
4 Hell Mouth
5 Satanic Witch
6 The Curse of All Flesh
7 Purple Ceremony
8 Monotheistic Filth
9 Abuse Myself, I Wanna Die (GG Allin cover)
|»
|BARBARIC OATH (Dungeon Death Metal avec des membres de Putridarium et Nekus, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Sword, Sorcery, Vengeance le 27 mars sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Crom Cult
2. Sword and Sorcerer
3. Bestial Witchery
4. Dragon Lord
5. For Victory... (The Warrior Path)
|»
|C'est le 20 mars prochain sur Profound Lore Records que sortira Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spell Reliquary" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
|»
|CARNIVORE A.D. (Thrash / Crossover, USA), groupe américain formé en hommage au groupe Carnivore mené notamment par Peter Steele, sortira son premier EP intitulé Transmutation le 27 mars prochain sur Apostasy Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Social Decomposition" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Prologue
02. Transmutation
03. I Stand Alone
04. Social Decomposition
05. Mine Is The Hand
|»
|POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Hymns From The Hills le 3 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Eidolon" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Lily Of The Valley
03. Hymn From The Hills
04. Eidolon
05. Howls From The Citadel
06. Pilgrimage
07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
08. Turn To Dust
09. Puzzle Box
10. Serpent's Curse
11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)
12. Crescent Sun
13. The Standoff
|»
|Intitulé Carving the Causeway to the Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death, Irlande) sortira le 20 février prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scythe Of Saturn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Five Fifths Awaken
02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld
03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac
04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)
05. The Calling
06. Scythe Of Saturn
07. Badhah's Shadows
08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra
