(Lien direct) Carving the Causeway to the Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death, Irlande) sortira le 20 février prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scythe Of Saturn" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Five Fifths Awaken

02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld

03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac

04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)

05. The Calling

06. Scythe Of Saturn

07. Badhah's Shadows

08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra





<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/carving-the-causeway-to-the-otherworld">Carving the Causeway to the Otherworld de Coscradh</a>