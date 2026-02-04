Les news du 4 Février 2026
News
Les news du 4 Février 2026 Gutvoid - Carnivore A.D. - Poison Ruïn - Coscradh
|C'est le 20 mars prochain sur Profound Lore Records que sortira Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spell Reliquary" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
|CARNIVORE A.D. (Thrash / Crossover, USA), groupe américain formé en hommage au groupe Carnivore mené notamment par Peter Steele, sortira son premier EP intitulé Transmutation le 27 mars prochain sur Apostasy Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Social Decomposition" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Prologue
02. Transmutation
03. I Stand Alone
04. Social Decomposition
05. Mine Is The Hand
|POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Hymns From The Hills le 3 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Eidolon" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Lily Of The Valley
03. Hymn From The Hills
04. Eidolon
05. Howls From The Citadel
06. Pilgrimage
07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
08. Turn To Dust
09. Puzzle Box
10. Serpent's Curse
11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)
12. Crescent Sun
13. The Standoff
|Intitulé Carving the Causeway to the Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death, Irlande) sortira le 20 février prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scythe Of Saturn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Five Fifths Awaken
02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld
03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac
04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)
05. The Calling
06. Scythe Of Saturn
07. Badhah's Shadows
08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra
