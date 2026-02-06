EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé It Echoes In The Wild qui sortira le 20 mars via 20 Buck Spin. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Cast Adrift
2. Voice On The West Wind
3. Stair Into The Vortex
4. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
5. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
6. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
7. Nightmare Cartographer
8. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
9. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild
Par Sosthène
