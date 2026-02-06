»

(Lien direct) EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé It Echoes In The Wild qui sortira le 20 mars via 20 Buck Spin. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Cast Adrift

2. Voice On The West Wind

3. Stair Into The Vortex

4. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men

5. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale

6. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf

7. Nightmare Cartographer

8. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges

9. Servants Of The Second Death

10. It Echoes In The Wild



