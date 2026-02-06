chargement...

Bloodtruth
 Bloodtruth - Execration (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Invictus
 Invictus - Nocturnal Visions (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Kickback
 Kickback - Les 150 Passions... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Exxûl
 Exxûl - Sealed Into None (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Archvile King
 Archvile King - Aux Heures ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 28 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Dreaggan
 Dreaggan - Eternal Fire (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hadopelagyal
 Hadopelagyal - Haematophory... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oraculum
 Oraculum - Hybris Divina (C)
Par Keyser		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Moonchild,... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cross Of Disbelief
 Cross Of Disbelief - Cross ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 23 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 23 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 6 Février 2026

News
Les news du 6 Février 2026 Doodswens - Antrisch - The Fifth Alliance - Egregore - Ornamentos del Miedo - Mayhem
»
(Lien direct)
DOODSWENS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque éponyme le 17 avril chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Driven by Death
2. Verrot
3. The Black Flame
4. These Wounds Never Healed
5. She Carries the Curse
6. Devils Stone
7. Vlaamse vloek

»
(Lien direct)
ANTRISCH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Expedition III: Renitenzpfad le 27 mars via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Conquista - Prolog
2. Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf
3. Nattern & Narren - Los Marañones I
4. Bittergrün - Los Marañones II
5. Abkehr - Non svfficit orbis
6. Verschanzt - Perleneilandterror
7. Canis lvpvm edit - Wolfsfalle | Verratener Verräter

»
(Lien direct)
THE FIFTH ALLIANCE (Post-Black/Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Stenahoria le avril sur Tartarus Records, Ardua Music et Breathe Plastic. Tracklist :

1. Phoenix 08:11
2. Benandanti 07:33
3. Fool on the Hill 07:35
4. Battle of Barnet 06:59
5. Jakob

»
(Lien direct)
EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé It Echoes In The Wild qui sortira le 20 mars via 20 Buck Spin. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Cast Adrift
2. Voice On The West Wind
3. Stair Into The Vortex
4. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
5. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
6. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
7. Nightmare Cartographer
8. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
9. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild

»
(Lien direct)
ORNAMENTOS DEL MIEDO (Atmospheric Funeral Doom Metal, Espagne) a sorti un nouvel EP au début du mois. Il est intitulé En el horizonte de la memori et s'écoute sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Centtury Media Records que sort Liturgy Of Death, le nouvel album de MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Ephemeral Eternity (featuring Garm, Ulver)
02. Despair
03. Weep For Nothing
04. Aeon's End
05. Funeral Of Existence
06. Realm Of Endless Misery
07. Propitious Death
08. The Sentence Of Absolution
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + Lestat + AxGxB
6 Février 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
