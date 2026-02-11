Les news du 11 Février 2026 News Les news du 11 Février 2026 Gore Machine - Ravenspell - Toxikull - Animality » (Lien direct) GORE MACHINE (Brutal Death/Goregrind, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Congealed and Foaming le 13 mars chez

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Shish Kabobs

2. Road Safety Certification

3. Stunt Double

4. Brain Drain

5. Unplugged

6. Crusher

7. Dirt Devil

8. Lawn Care

9. Camping

10. Undercover





» (Lien direct) RAVENSPELL (Speed/Heavy, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Onwards We March" issu de son premier longue-durée Obsidian King prévu le 12 mars via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



01. God the Watcher

02. Onwards We March

03. Book of the Dead

04. Warriors 9 to 5

05. Obsidian Wing

06. Hellstorm

07. Raise Hell

08. Relentless

09. Battleaxe Apocalypse

10. Attila





» (Lien direct) TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Midnight Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Turbulence à venir le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Midnight Fire

2. Turbulence

3. Dragon Magic

4. Blessed By The Night

5. Dying Star

6. Strike Again

7. Hard To Break

8. Burning Spark

9. King of the Hammer

10. Flames of Glory





» (Lien direct) ANIMALITY (Death Metal, Népal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third World Brutality en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Innocence Murdered

2. Alter By Subliminal

3. Third World Brutality

4. Bhrasta / भ्रष्ट

5. Global Arrogance

6. Human Infested

7. Gargantuan

8. Mindset Misery

9. Simulated Plague

10. Unleash The Animal

11. Pattern Of Death

12. Civilized Savagery



<a href="https://animality.bandcamp.com/album/third-world-brutality">THIRD WORLD BRUTALITY de Animality</a>

