ANIMALITY (Death Metal, Népal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third World Brutality en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Innocence Murdered
2. Alter By Subliminal
3. Third World Brutality
4. Bhrasta / भ्रष्ट
5. Global Arrogance
6. Human Infested
7. Gargantuan
8. Mindset Misery
9. Simulated Plague
10. Unleash The Animal
11. Pattern Of Death
12. Civilized Savagery
