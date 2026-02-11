TOWERING (Black/Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Asceticism
2. To Die Once And Emerge
3. Shattering Individuality
4. The Devouring Presence
5. Herald Of The Black Sun
6. Embraced Atonement
Intitulé Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot, le premier FOETOREM (Death / Doom. Danemark) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
02. Escalating Rot
03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
05. Grotesque Decomposition
06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
07. Tapestries Of Misery
08. Decay Of The Flesh
09. Peeled Face Mask
KNOCKED LOOSE (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé hier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Hive Mind". Paru en collaboration avec pure Noise Records, ce nouveau single est également marqué par un featuring avec le rappeur Denzel Curry.
ANIMALITY (Death Metal, Népal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third World Brutality en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Innocence Murdered
2. Alter By Subliminal
3. Third World Brutality
4. Bhrasta / भ्रष्ट
5. Global Arrogance
6. Human Infested
7. Gargantuan
8. Mindset Misery
9. Simulated Plague
10. Unleash The Animal
11. Pattern Of Death
12. Civilized Savagery
