(Lien direct) Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot, le premier FOETOREM (Death / Doom. Danemark) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts

02. Escalating Rot

03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids

04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler

05. Grotesque Decomposition

06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust

07. Tapestries Of Misery

08. Decay Of The Flesh

09. Peeled Face Mask





<a href="https://everlastingspew.bandcamp.com/album/incongruous-forms-of-evergrowing-rot">Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot de Foetorem</a>