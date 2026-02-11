chargement...

229 visiteurs
Power Abuse
 Power Abuse - Madness Inside (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Puritan Bone
 Puritan Bone - Ecstasy On T... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Umulamahri
 Umulamahri - Learning The S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Moonchild,... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo
 Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo -... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Self Hypnosis
 Self Hypnosis - Contagion o... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
His Hero Is Gone
 His Hero Is Gone - Fifteen ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bloodtruth
 Bloodtruth - Execration (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Invictus
 Invictus - Nocturnal Visions (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Kickback
 Kickback - Les 150 Passions... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Exxûl
 Exxûl - Sealed Into None (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Archvile King
 Archvile King - Aux Heures ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 28 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Dreaggan
 Dreaggan - Eternal Fire (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hadopelagyal
 Hadopelagyal - Haematophory... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oraculum
 Oraculum - Hybris Divina (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 11 Février 2026

News
Les news du 11 Février 2026 KI BARAK SELEM - Hellripper - Towering - Foetorem - Knocked Loose - Gore Machine - Ravenspell - Toxikull - Animality
»
(Lien direct)
KI BARAK SELEM (Folk Black Metal, Indonésie) nous propose de découvrir son nouveau single intitulé "Kidung Bhairawa Prabhu", paru le 8 février dernier.


»
(Lien direct)
HELLRIPPER (Speed/Black, Écosse) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Coronach qui sort le 27 mars sur Century Media. Tracklist :

1. Hunderprest
2. Kinchyle (Goatkraft and Granite)
3. The Art of Resurrection
4. Baobhan Sith (Waltz of the Damned)
5. Blakk Satanik Fvkkstorm
6. Sculptor's Cave
7. Mortercheyn
8. Coronach

»
(Lien direct)
TOWERING (Black/Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Asceticism
2. To Die Once And Emerge
3. Shattering Individuality
4. The Devouring Presence
5. Herald Of The Black Sun
6. Embraced Atonement

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot, le premier FOETOREM (Death / Doom, Danemark) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
02. Escalating Rot
03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
05. Grotesque Decomposition
06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
07. Tapestries Of Misery
08. Decay Of The Flesh
09. Peeled Face Mask

»
(Lien direct)
KNOCKED LOOSE (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé hier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Hive Mind". Paru en collaboration avec pure Noise Records, ce nouveau single est également marqué par un featuring avec le rappeur Denzel Curry.

»
(Lien direct)
GORE MACHINE (Brutal Death/Goregrind, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Congealed and Foaming le 13 mars chez
Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shish Kabobs
2. Road Safety Certification
3. Stunt Double
4. Brain Drain
5. Unplugged
6. Crusher
7. Dirt Devil
8. Lawn Care
9. Camping
10. Undercover

»
(Lien direct)
RAVENSPELL (Speed/Heavy, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Onwards We March" issu de son premier longue-durée Obsidian King prévu le 12 mars via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. God the Watcher
02. Onwards We March
03. Book of the Dead
04. Warriors 9 to 5
05. Obsidian Wing
06. Hellstorm
07. Raise Hell
08. Relentless
09. Battleaxe Apocalypse
10. Attila

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Midnight Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Turbulence à venir le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Midnight Fire
2. Turbulence
3. Dragon Magic
4. Blessed By The Night
5. Dying Star
6. Strike Again
7. Hard To Break
8. Burning Spark
9. King of the Hammer
10. Flames of Glory

»
(Lien direct)
ANIMALITY (Death Metal, Népal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third World Brutality en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Innocence Murdered
2. Alter By Subliminal
3. Third World Brutality
4. Bhrasta / भ्रष्ट
5. Global Arrogance
6. Human Infested
7. Gargantuan
8. Mindset Misery
9. Simulated Plague
10. Unleash The Animal
11. Pattern Of Death
12. Civilized Savagery
11 Février 2026
11 Février 2026

