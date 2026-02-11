Les news du 11 Février 2026
|KI BARAK SELEM (Folk Black Metal, Indonésie) nous propose de découvrir son nouveau single intitulé "Kidung Bhairawa Prabhu", paru le 8 février dernier.
|HELLRIPPER (Speed/Black, Écosse) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Coronach qui sort le 27 mars sur Century Media. Tracklist :
1. Hunderprest
2. Kinchyle (Goatkraft and Granite)
3. The Art of Resurrection
4. Baobhan Sith (Waltz of the Damned)
5. Blakk Satanik Fvkkstorm
6. Sculptor's Cave
7. Mortercheyn
8. Coronach
|TOWERING (Black/Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Asceticism
2. To Die Once And Emerge
3. Shattering Individuality
4. The Devouring Presence
5. Herald Of The Black Sun
6. Embraced Atonement
|Intitulé Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot, le premier FOETOREM (Death / Doom, Danemark) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
02. Escalating Rot
03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
05. Grotesque Decomposition
06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
07. Tapestries Of Misery
08. Decay Of The Flesh
09. Peeled Face Mask
|KNOCKED LOOSE (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé hier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Hive Mind". Paru en collaboration avec pure Noise Records, ce nouveau single est également marqué par un featuring avec le rappeur Denzel Curry.
|GORE MACHINE (Brutal Death/Goregrind, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Congealed and Foaming le 13 mars chez
Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shish Kabobs
2. Road Safety Certification
3. Stunt Double
4. Brain Drain
5. Unplugged
6. Crusher
7. Dirt Devil
8. Lawn Care
9. Camping
10. Undercover
|RAVENSPELL (Speed/Heavy, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Onwards We March" issu de son premier longue-durée Obsidian King prévu le 12 mars via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. God the Watcher
02. Onwards We March
03. Book of the Dead
04. Warriors 9 to 5
05. Obsidian Wing
06. Hellstorm
07. Raise Hell
08. Relentless
09. Battleaxe Apocalypse
10. Attila
|TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Midnight Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Turbulence à venir le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Midnight Fire
2. Turbulence
3. Dragon Magic
4. Blessed By The Night
5. Dying Star
6. Strike Again
7. Hard To Break
8. Burning Spark
9. King of the Hammer
10. Flames of Glory
|ANIMALITY (Death Metal, Népal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third World Brutality en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Innocence Murdered
2. Alter By Subliminal
3. Third World Brutality
4. Bhrasta / भ्रष्ट
5. Global Arrogance
6. Human Infested
7. Gargantuan
8. Mindset Misery
9. Simulated Plague
10. Unleash The Animal
11. Pattern Of Death
12. Civilized Savagery
