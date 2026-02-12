»

(Lien direct) EMPIRE OF DISEASE (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "The Art of Manipulation" issu de son nouveau disque While Everything Collapses prévu le 19 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. The Beast Inside Me

02. Depravity

03. No Risk, No Glory

04. The Art of Manipulation

05. Torture Chamber

06. Hamunaptra

07. While Everything Collapses

08. More than a Hundred



