PRO-PAIN (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 15 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Stone Cold Anger à paraître via Napalm Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le cllip de "Oceans Of Blood" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Oceans Of Blood
02. Stone Cold Anger
03. March Of The Giants
04. Uncle Sam Wants You!
05. Demonic Intervention
06. Rinse & Repeat
07. Hell Of High Water
08. Scorched Earth
09. Jonestown Punch
10. Sky's The Limit
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY (Stoner Rock, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Gimme Some Moore". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Good God / Baad Man qui sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Good God? / Final Dawn
02. You Or Me
03. Gimme Some Moore
04. The Handler
05. Bedouin's Hand
06. Run For Your Life
07. Baad Man
08. Lose Yourself
09. Mandra Sonos
10. Asleep On The Killing Floor
11. Handcuff County
12. Swallowing The Anchor
13. Brickman
14. Forever Amplified
Intitulé Red Asphalt, le nouvel album d'EXHUMED (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 20 février sur Relapse Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "The Iron Graveyard" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Unsafe At Any Speed
02. Red Asphalt
03. Shock Trauma
04. Shovelhead
05. The Iron Graveyard
06. Crawling From The Wreckage
07. Signal Thirty
08. Death On Four Wheels
09. Symphorophilia
10. The Fumes
THE S.E.T. (Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Self Evident Truth le 6 mars prochain sur Flatspot Records. Après "T.M.T.", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "White Lies (featuring Gut Instinct)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. This Chain
02. T.M.T.
03. White Lies (featuring Gut Instinct)
04. Predetermined Hate
05. Prey Strikes Back
06. Truth Revealed
07. Self Evident Truth
