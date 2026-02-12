»

(Lien direct) CORROSION OF CONFORMITY (Stoner Rock, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Gimme Some Moore". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Good God / Baad Man qui sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Metal Blade Records.



01. Good God? / Final Dawn

02. You Or Me

03. Gimme Some Moore

04. The Handler

05. Bedouin's Hand

06. Run For Your Life

07. Baad Man

08. Lose Yourself

09. Mandra Sonos

10. Asleep On The Killing Floor

11. Handcuff County

12. Swallowing The Anchor

13. Brickman

14. Forever Amplified



