|
Les news du 12 Février 2026
News
Les news du 12 Février 2026 WitcheR - Lynx - Lividus - Empire of Disease - Winter Eternal - Qwälen - Pro-Pain - Koyo - Corrosion Of Conformity - Guilt Trip - Exhumed - The S.E.T.
|»
|WITCHER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Öröklét sorti en novembre dernier chez Filosofem Records.
|
|»
|LYNX (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Trinity of Suns le 24 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Voyager
2. Oppressive Season
3. Trinity Of Suns
4. Parhelia (Interlude)
5. Stranger Sign In The Sky
6. Seven Days Of Darkness
7. Island Universe
|
|»
|LIVIDUS (Progressive Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Nameless Grave Records pour la sortie le 17 avril de son premier long-format Scarabaeus. Tracklist :
01. Scarabaeus
02. Jettatori
03. Amphisbaena
04. Viaticum
05. The Empty Circle
06. They Blew the Flies from Their Lips Before They Spoke
07. Sealing the Wound
08. Make No Mark
09. Sulphur
10. The Aftermath of the Flood
11. A Reminder Of
|
|»
|EMPIRE OF DISEASE (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "The Art of Manipulation" issu de son nouveau disque While Everything Collapses prévu le 19 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. The Beast Inside Me
02. Depravity
03. No Risk, No Glory
04. The Art of Manipulation
05. Torture Chamber
06. Hamunaptra
07. While Everything Collapses
08. More than a Hundred
|
|»
|Le one-man band WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Unveiled Nightsky en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Born of Winter's Breath
2. Omen of the Cosmic Order
3. Nurtured by the Night
4. Unveiled Nightsky
5. Descent Into Hades Embrace
6. The Deceiver's Tale
7. Echoes of a Fallen Crown
8. Drifting Into the Depths of Oblivion
|
|»
|QWÄLEN (Black/Punk, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Matala Hauta Huutaa" extrait de son nouvel album Veri Virtaa Edelleen à venir le 6 mars sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunnutettu maa
2. Matala hauta huutaa
3. Kahleet
4. Uusi nahka
5. Kiviä ja luita
6. Pirujen illallinen
7. Veri vastaa
8. Kuolleet jumalat
|
|»
|PRO-PAIN (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 15 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Stone Cold Anger à paraître via Napalm Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le cllip de "Oceans Of Blood" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Oceans Of Blood
02. Stone Cold Anger
03. March Of The Giants
04. Uncle Sam Wants You!
05. Demonic Intervention
06. Rinse & Repeat
07. Hell Of High Water
08. Scorched Earth
09. Jonestown Punch
10. Sky's The Limit
|
|»
|KOYO (Punk / Hardcore Mélodique) vient de sortir via Pure Noise Records un nouveau single intitulé "Irreversible". Le cli^de ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|CORROSION OF CONFORMITY (Stoner Rock, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Gimme Some Moore". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Good God / Baad Man qui sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Good God? / Final Dawn
02. You Or Me
03. Gimme Some Moore
04. The Handler
05. Bedouin's Hand
06. Run For Your Life
07. Baad Man
08. Lose Yourself
09. Mandra Sonos
10. Asleep On The Killing Floor
11. Handcuff County
12. Swallowing The Anchor
13. Brickman
14. Forever Amplified
|
|»
|GUILT TRIP (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni) vient de sortir sur Roadrunner Records un nouvel EP intitulé God Forgives. Voici le clip 2 en 1 pour les titres "Dirt" et "Angel Eyes" :
01. Dirt
02. Angel Eyes
03. Burn
|
|»
|Intitulé Red Asphalt, le nouvel album d'EXHUMED (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 20 février sur Relapse Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "The Iron Graveyard" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Unsafe At Any Speed
02. Red Asphalt
03. Shock Trauma
04. Shovelhead
05. The Iron Graveyard
06. Crawling From The Wreckage
07. Signal Thirty
08. Death On Four Wheels
09. Symphorophilia
10. The Fumes
|
|»
|THE S.E.T. (Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Self Evident Truth le 6 mars prochain sur Flatspot Records. Après "T.M.T.", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "White Lies (featuring Gut Instinct)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. This Chain
02. T.M.T.
03. White Lies (featuring Gut Instinct)
04. Predetermined Hate
05. Prey Strikes Back
06. Truth Revealed
07. Self Evident Truth
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par DeathDeath
Par gulo gulo
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser