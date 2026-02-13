Les news du 13 Février 2026
Les news du 13 Février 2026 Perversos - Frozen Soul - Dødsforakt
|PERVERSOS (Death / Thrash, USA / Brésil) est un nouveau projet articulé autour de Zack Ripper (Nekrofilth), Jason Gregory (Torture Rack, Witch Vomit...), Tyrant (Reek Minds) et JP Profano de Baphogoat Distro. Le groupe vient de sortir sur Headsplit Records sa toute première démo à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Witchcraft - Dark Force
02. Destrua A Cruz Cri$tã
03. Concubina De Satã
04. Corpse In Hell
|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) contre ICE. Le groupe vient de partager son dernier single intitulé "Absolute Zero" à découvrir ci-dessous sous la forme d'un clip vidéo :
Chad Green a écrit : “More relevant than the day written – with all of the chaos happening in our country, with ICE killing and ripping apart families, ‘Absolute Zero‘ comes as our stance against authoritarianism and the monsters that are enforcing it.”
|DØDSFORAKT (Black Metal, Paris) a publié une vidéo de l'inédit "Towards A Landscape of Fright", enregistrée lors du concert du 22 octobre dernier au Klub.
Live report
