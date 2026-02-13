»

(Lien direct) FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) contre ICE. Le groupe vient de partager son dernier single intitulé "Absolute Zero" à découvrir ci-dessous sous la forme d'un clip vidéo :



Chad Green a écrit : “More relevant than the day written – with all of the chaos happening in our country, with ICE killing and ripping apart families, ‘Absolute Zero‘ comes as our stance against authoritarianism and the monsters that are enforcing it.”



