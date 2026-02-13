chargement...

Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Furi Helium
 Furi Helium - No Altar Stan... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Power Abuse
 Power Abuse - Madness Inside (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Puritan Bone
 Puritan Bone - Ecstasy On T... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Umulamahri
 Umulamahri - Learning The S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Moonchild,... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo
 Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo -... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Self Hypnosis
 Self Hypnosis - Contagion o... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
His Hero Is Gone
 His Hero Is Gone - Fifteen ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bloodtruth
 Bloodtruth - Execration (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Invictus
 Invictus - Nocturnal Visions (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Kickback
 Kickback - Les 150 Passions... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Exxûl
 Exxûl - Sealed Into None (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Archvile King
 Archvile King - Aux Heures ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 28 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Dreaggan
 Dreaggan - Eternal Fire (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hadopelagyal
 Hadopelagyal - Haematophory... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Février 2026

News
Les news du 13 Février 2026 Ural - Perversos - Frozen Soul - Dødsforakt
»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Anthropic Genetic Involution qui sortira courant avril via Xtreem Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Extreme Paranoia
2. Break The Fall
3. God Of Lies
4. Wrong Children
5. Wasteland
6. Rat In A Cage
7. Flat Black
8. Terror Eyes
9. ...To Change Your Vision

»
(Lien direct)
PERVERSOS (Death / Thrash, USA / Brésil) est un nouveau projet articulé autour de Zack Ripper (Nekrofilth), Jason Gregory (Torture Rack, Witch Vomit...), Tyrant (Reek Minds) et JP Profano de Baphogoat Distro. Le groupe vient de sortir sur Headsplit Records sa toute première démo à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Witchcraft - Dark Force
02. Destrua A Cruz Cri$tã
03. Concubina De Satã
04. Corpse In Hell

»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) contre ICE. Le groupe vient de partager son dernier single intitulé "Absolute Zero" à découvrir ci-dessous sous la forme d'un clip vidéo :

Chad Green a écrit : “More relevant than the day written – with all of the chaos happening in our country, with ICE killing and ripping apart families, ‘Absolute Zero‘ comes as our stance against authoritarianism and the monsters that are enforcing it.”


»
(Lien direct)
DØDSFORAKT (Black Metal, Paris) a publié une vidéo de l'inédit "Towards A Landscape of Fright", enregistrée lors du concert du 22 octobre dernier au Klub.



Live report
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Lestat
13 Février 2026

Furi Helium
 Furi Helium
No Altar Stands Eternal
2026 - Indépendant		   
Worm
 Worm
Necropalace
2026 - Century Media Records		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû
Yûshû
2025 - Autoproduction		   
Voidhämmer
 Voidhämmer
Noxious Emissions (EP)
2026 - Caligari Records		   

Dødsforakt
 Dødsforakt
France		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Ural
 Ural
Thrash Metal - 2010 - Italie		   
Voidhämmer
Noxious Emissions (EP)
Worm
Necropalace
Yûshû
Yûshû
Furi Helium
No Altar Stands Eternal
Crown Of Thornz
Mentally Vexed
Teigne
Résilience
Poison Ruïn
Confrere (EP)
Ectovoid
In Unreality's Coffin
Power Abuse
Madness Inside
Puritan Bone
Ecstasy On The Frontier Of ...
Umulamahri
Learning The Secrets Of Aci...
Kreator
Krushers Of The World
20th Anniversary
Celeste + Ways.
Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo
In The Earth Again (Coll.)
Ellende
Zerfall
Self Hypnosis
Contagion of Despair
His Hero Is Gone
Fifteen Covnts of Arson
Phantom Corporation
Time And Tide
Sad Whisperings
The Hermit
Crush Your Soul
Ice Water
Dementia
The Insanity Chronicles
Cross Of Disbelief
Hands Bound In Absent Praye...
Live Report Tanork - Skelethal
Carnal Savagery
Crypt Of Decay
Crystal Sun
The Trace You Left
Cave In
Tides Of Tomorrow (EP)
Live Report Esodic - Anthares
Ernte
Der schwarzen Flamme Vermäc...
Invictus
Nocturnal Visions
Bloodtruth
Execration
