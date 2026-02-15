SAILLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti son nouvel opus Forebode via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. Deception of Decadence
2. Echoes of Empathy
3. Cycle of Cynicism
4. Reminiscence of Regrets
5. Haunter of the Dark 2025
6. Eater of Worlds (Extended Classical Version)
7. Maere (live @ Metal Méan Festival)
8. Tephra (live @ Metal Méan Festival)
9. Plaigh Allais (live @ Graspop Metal Meeting)
IGNOBLETH (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Manor of Primitive Anticreation le 17 avril chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Cults Of The Undead and Profane Necrolatry
2. Obelisk Of Deformity
3. Warped Abyssal Architectures
4. Spores
5. Forked Tongues
6. And The Lunar Mass Shatters
7. Interlude: Lecherous Sex Magick
8. Proselyte Pig I
9. Proselyte Pig II
10. Manor Of Primitive Anticreation
11. Among The Seventy-Two Embalmed Ekpyrotic Gods
