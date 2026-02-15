Les news du 15 Février 2026 News Les news du 15 Février 2026 Ural - Rosa Faenskap - Saille - Farson - Ignobleth - Throat - Archaic Oath » (Lien direct) URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Extreme Paranoia" qui ouvre son nouvel album Anthropic Genetic Involution à paraître le 23 avril sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Extreme Paranoia

02. Break the Fall

03. God of Lies.

04. Wrong Children

05. Wasteland

06. Rat in a Cage

07. Flat Black (J.J. Johnson)

08. Terror Eyes

09. ...to Change Your Vision





» (Lien direct) ROSA FAENSKAP (Post-Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le morceau "Jeg våkner snart" tiré de son nouveau disque Ingenting forblir qui sort le 6 mars chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :



1. Den svake mannen

2. Faenskap for alltid

3. La barna leve

4. Klarhet i kaos

5. Bygg til himmelen

6. Famler i hatet

7. Jeg våkner snart



» (Lien direct) SAILLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti son nouvel opus Forebode via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



1. Deception of Decadence

2. Echoes of Empathy

3. Cycle of Cynicism

4. Reminiscence of Regrets

5. Haunter of the Dark 2025

6. Eater of Worlds (Extended Classical Version)

7. Maere (live @ Metal Méan Festival)

8. Tephra (live @ Metal Méan Festival)

9. Plaigh Allais (live @ Graspop Metal Meeting)





» (Lien direct) FARSON (Progressive Avant-garde Death Metal, Allemagne) a partagé le titre "Selbstgerecht" issu de son nouvel album Ein Stumpfes Instrument prévu le 27 février sur Revolvermann Records. Tracklist :



1. Verbindliche Regession

2. Kompromisslos

3. Zwanghaftes Elend

4. Ohne jede Erinnerung

5. Stolpern

6. Künstliches Licht

7. Selbstgerecht

8. Gewaltsame Annäherung



» (Lien direct) IGNOBLETH (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Manor of Primitive Anticreation le 17 avril chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :



1. Cults Of The Undead and Profane Necrolatry

2. Obelisk Of Deformity

3. Warped Abyssal Architectures

4. Spores

5. Forked Tongues

6. And The Lunar Mass Shatters

7. Interlude: Lecherous Sex Magick

8. Proselyte Pig I

9. Proselyte Pig II

10. Manor Of Primitive Anticreation

11. Among The Seventy-Two Embalmed Ekpyrotic Gods



» (Lien direct) THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cain's Mark" extrait de son premier longeu-durée Beyond the Devil's Shroud à venir le 13 mars via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :



1. Beyond the Devil's Shroud [10:38]

2. Cain's Mark [6:39]

3. Summerland [4:09]

4. Corrupted Flesh [8:47]

5. The Pact [4:25]





» (Lien direct) ARCHAIC OATH (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Determined to Death and Beyond le 24 avril sur AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Above The Ice

2. Wrath Of The Witches

3. Forest Of Horrors

4. Requiem For A Doomed Soul

5. Abysmal Ascent

6. Path Of Penitence

7. Into The Temple Of Light

8. Ye Entrancemperium





