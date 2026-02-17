chargement...

Les news du 17 Février 2026

News
Les news du 17 Février 2026 Decipher - Tanork - Temple Of Void - Vector - Blood Countess - Demon Spell - Mother Crone - Daemonium Regni
»
(Lien direct)
DECIPHER (Black/Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé θελημα (Thelema) prévu pour le 20 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Litany" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
TANORK (Death Metal, Roazhon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Diskar le 20 mars prochain chez MusikÖ Eye. Un premier extrait vient d'être mis en ligne, "Sklaved an Doueed" s'écoute ici :




Tacklist :

01 – Gwad An Diaoul
02 – Enteuzet Get Trenk
03 – Diskar
04 – Distrujour Hor Bed
05 – Argad
06 – An Ankou Ar E Varc’h
07 – Sklaved An Doueed
08 – Slave New World (Sepultura cover)

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé The Crawl qui sortira le 6 mars via Relapse Records. "Soulburn" s'écoute ci--dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Bring Back The Sun" tiré de son premier full-length Brain Collector qui sort le 13 mars sur M&O Music. Tracklist :

01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers from the Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back the Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe



»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD COUNTESS (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Imperatrix Sanguinis le 24 avril chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Chains of Misdeed
2. Sadistic Marchioness
3. The Scavenger's Daughter
4. Shakals of Sin
5. Purge of Trencin
6. Schadenfreude
7. Anna Nádasdy

»
(Lien direct)
DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Curse of the Undead" issu de son premier longue-durée Blessed Be the Dark prévu le 24 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. As Lucifer Smiles
2. Hexes and Horrors
3. Curse of the Undead
4. High on Sacrifice
5. The Tolling
6. Dive the Hellfire
7. Premonitions
8. Blessed Be the Dark

»
(Lien direct)
MOTHER CRONE (Stoner/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Unseen Way" extrait de son nouvel album Embrace the Death à venir le 4 mars en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONIUM REGNI (Black Metal avec Micke Broberg de Unanimated), Suède) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 17 avril sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mater Daemonium
2. Ascendens Tenebrae
3. Silentium Mors Itinerarum
4. Luna Sanguinea
5. Spiritus In Flammo
6. Sacrificium
7. Magica Cultus
8. Damnationem
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Niktareum + Keyser
17 Février 2026

