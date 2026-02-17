VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Bring Back The Sun" tiré de son premier full-length Brain Collector qui sort le 13 mars sur M&O Music. Tracklist :
01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers from the Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back the Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe
