(Lien direct) DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Curse of the Undead" issu de son premier longue-durée Blessed Be the Dark prévu le 24 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. As Lucifer Smiles

2. Hexes and Horrors

3. Curse of the Undead

4. High on Sacrifice

5. The Tolling

6. Dive the Hellfire

7. Premonitions

8. Blessed Be the Dark



