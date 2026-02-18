|
Les news du 18 Février 2026
|Intitulé Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death Metal, Irlande) sortira vendredi sur 20 Buck Spin. On vous propose de le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Five Fifths Awaken
02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld
03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac
04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)
05. The Calling
06. Scythe Of Saturn
07. Badhah's Shadows
08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra
|»
|KËKHT ARÄKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Morning Star le 27 mars prochain sur Sacred Bone Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Eternal Martyr (featuring Bladee)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wänderer
02. Castle
03. Lament
04. Genom Sorgen (featuring VS--55)
05. Angest
06. Mörker Över Mörker
07. Three Winters Away
08. Drömsång
09. Raven King
10. Vigil
11. Eternal Martyr (featuring Bladee)
12. Trollsång (featuring Spöke)
13. Land Av Evig Natt I
14. Land Av Evig Natt II
15. Gates
16. Morning star
17. Outro (featuring Varg2™)
|»
|Intitulé Peace In Place, le nouvel album de POISON THE WELL (Post-Hardcore / Rock, USA) sortira le 20 mars prochain sur Sharptone Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Everything Hurts" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wax Mask
02. Primal Bloom
03. Thoroughbreds
04. Everything Hurts
05. Weeping Tones
06. A Wake Of Vultures
07. Bad Bodies
08. Drifting Without End
09. Melted
10. Plague Them The Most
|»
|KILLING PACE (Hardcore, USA) a sorti avant-hier sur Triple B Records son premier album intitulé HCPM. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. HCPM
02. Digital Evisceration
03. War Machine (featuring Antichrist Siege Machine)
04. Suppression (featuring Brain Tourniquet, The Final Agony)
05. Mangled State (featuring Division Of Mind)
06. Afflicted
07. Suffer
08. Predation
09. Pulled Into The Gears
10. Resist/Desensitize (featuring Scarab)
|»
|TOWERING (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. "The Devouring Presence" s'écoute ci-dessous :
01. Asceticism
02. To Die Once And Emerge
03. Shattering Individuality
04. The Devouring Presence
05. Herald Of The Black Sun
06. Embraced Atonement
|»
|VORAGO (Black Metal, Allemagne/Mexique) sort son premier longue-durée Morulus le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Torquemada
2. Rädern
3. Impetous to Burn
4. Negative Response
5. Darkhammer
6. As Gazes Back
7. Blutkelch
8. Morulus
|»
|ASENHEIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Elbenblut le 24 avril sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Ein Steiniger Weg
2. Ein Stern
3. Elbenblut I
4. Wächter der Nacht
5. Im Lande Mordor
6. Elbenblut II
7. Wo die Schatten drohen
8. Das letzte Zeitalter
9. Das Juwel von Erebor
10. Ein letzter Atemzug
11. Nicht mehr weit
|»
|Le one-man band EL MUERTO (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Lich King" issu de son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned (2025).
|»
|ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Häxen le 13 mars chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants
|»
|THE FIFTH ALLIANCE (Post-Black/Sludge, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Phoenix" extrait de son nouvel album Stenahoria à venir le 28 avril via Tartarus Records, Ardua Music et Breathe Plastic. Tracklist :
1. Phoenix
2. Benandanti
3. Fool on the Hill
4. Battle of Barnet
5. Jakob
|»
|HROB (Death/Doom, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Brána Chladu le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Night Terror (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Chrám Prázdnoty
3. Tiene Stromov
4. Genocída Snov
5. Medzihra
6. Zotročený Oheň
7. Brána Chladu
Ah cool pour ALKHEMIA, leur précédent album était très bon ! Hâte d'écouter ça !
18/02/2026 12:22