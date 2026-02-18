»

(Lien direct) Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death Metal, Irlande) sortira vendredi sur 20 Buck Spin. On vous propose de le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Five Fifths Awaken

02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld

03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac

04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)

05. The Calling

06. Scythe Of Saturn

07. Badhah's Shadows

08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra



