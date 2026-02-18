chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
151 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Furi Helium
 Furi Helium - No Altar Stan... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Power Abuse
 Power Abuse - Madness Inside (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Puritan Bone
 Puritan Bone - Ecstasy On T... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Umulamahri
 Umulamahri - Learning The S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 18 Février 2026

News
Les news du 18 Février 2026 Coscradh - Këkht Aräkh - Poison The Well - Killing Pace - Towering - Vorago - Asenheim - El Muerto - Alkhemia - The Fifth Alliance - Hrob
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld, le nouvel album de COSCRADH (Black / Death Metal, Irlande) sortira vendredi sur 20 Buck Spin. On vous propose de le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Five Fifths Awaken
02. Carving The Causeway To The Otherworld
03. Adhradh Dé Ghoac
04. Caesar's Revelation (Hibernia L. VI V. XIV Ad XVI Et XXIV)
05. The Calling
06. Scythe Of Saturn
07. Badhah's Shadows
08. Opening The Gates to Styx, Nix, Kerberos And Hydra

»
(Lien direct)
KËKHT ARÄKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Morning Star le 27 mars prochain sur Sacred Bone Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Eternal Martyr (featuring Bladee)" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wänderer
02. Castle
03. Lament
04. Genom Sorgen (featuring VS--55)
05. Angest
06. Mörker Över Mörker
07. Three Winters Away
08. Drömsång
09. Raven King
10. Vigil
11. Eternal Martyr (featuring Bladee)
12. Trollsång (featuring Spöke)
13. Land Av Evig Natt I
14. Land Av Evig Natt II
15. Gates
16. Morning star
17. Outro (featuring Varg2™)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Peace In Place, le nouvel album de POISON THE WELL (Post-Hardcore / Rock, USA) sortira le 20 mars prochain sur Sharptone Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Everything Hurts" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wax Mask
02. Primal Bloom
03. Thoroughbreds
04. Everything Hurts
05. Weeping Tones
06. A Wake Of Vultures
07. Bad Bodies
08. Drifting Without End
09. Melted
10. Plague Them The Most

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING PACE (Hardcore, USA) a sorti avant-hier sur Triple B Records son premier album intitulé HCPM. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. HCPM
02. Digital Evisceration
03. War Machine (featuring Antichrist Siege Machine)
04. Suppression (featuring Brain Tourniquet, The Final Agony)
05. Mangled State (featuring Division Of Mind)
06. Afflicted
07. Suffer
08. Predation
09. Pulled Into The Gears
10. Resist/Desensitize (featuring Scarab)

»
(Lien direct)
TOWERING (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. "The Devouring Presence" s'écoute ci-dessous :

01. Asceticism
02. To Die Once And Emerge
03. Shattering Individuality
04. The Devouring Presence
05. Herald Of The Black Sun
06. Embraced Atonement

»
(Lien direct)
VORAGO (Black Metal, Allemagne/Mexique) sort son premier longue-durée Morulus le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Torquemada
2. Rädern
3. Impetous to Burn
4. Negative Response
5. Darkhammer
6. As Gazes Back
7. Blutkelch
8. Morulus

»
(Lien direct)
ASENHEIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Elbenblut le 24 avril sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Ein Steiniger Weg
2. Ein Stern
3. Elbenblut I
4. Wächter der Nacht
5. Im Lande Mordor
6. Elbenblut II
7. Wo die Schatten drohen
8. Das letzte Zeitalter
9. Das Juwel von Erebor
10. Ein letzter Atemzug
11. Nicht mehr weit

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band EL MUERTO (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Lich King" issu de son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned (2025).

»
(Lien direct)
ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Häxen le 13 mars chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants

»
(Lien direct)
THE FIFTH ALLIANCE (Post-Black/Sludge, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Phoenix" extrait de son nouvel album Stenahoria à venir le 28 avril via Tartarus Records, Ardua Music et Breathe Plastic. Tracklist :

1. Phoenix
2. Benandanti
3. Fool on the Hill
4. Battle of Barnet
5. Jakob

»
(Lien direct)
HROB (Death/Doom, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Brána Chladu le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Night Terror (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Chrám Prázdnoty
3. Tiene Stromov
4. Genocída Snov
5. Medzihra
6. Zotročený Oheň
7. Brána Chladu
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Février 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/02/2026 12:22
Ah cool pour ALKHEMIA, leur précédent album était très bon ! Hâte d'écouter ça ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Uninhibited
Uninhibited
From Flesh to Void (EP)
2026 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Alkhemia
 Alkhemia
Black Metal - 2020 - France		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh
Black / Death Metal - 2015 - Irlande		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh
Black Metal - 2018 - Ukraine		   
Killing Pace
 Killing Pace
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Poison The Well
 Poison The Well
Post-Hardcore/Rock - Etats-Unis		   
Towering
 Towering
Black / Death Metal - 2014 - France		   
Uninhibited
From Flesh to Void (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le Diable
Le Diable - I
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
Advent Of Wounds
Lire la chronique
In Aeternum
...Of Death And Fire
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Deftones
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Février 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Dirty Rotten EP (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hexvessel
Polar Veil
Lire la chronique
Lard
Pure Chewing Satisfaction
Lire la chronique
Voidhämmer
Noxious Emissions (EP)
Lire la chronique
Worm
Necropalace
Lire la chronique
Yûshû
Yûshû
Lire la chronique
Furi Helium
No Altar Stands Eternal
Lire la chronique
Crown Of Thornz
Mentally Vexed
Lire la chronique
Teigne
Résilience
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Confrere (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ectovoid
In Unreality's Coffin
Lire la chronique
Power Abuse
Madness Inside
Lire la chronique
Puritan Bone
Ecstasy On The Frontier Of ...
Lire la chronique
Umulamahri
Learning The Secrets Of Aci...
Lire la chronique
Kreator
Krushers Of The World
Lire la chronique
20th Anniversary
Celeste + Ways.
Lire le live report
Chat Pile / Hayden Pedigo
In The Earth Again (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Ellende
Zerfall
Lire la chronique
Self Hypnosis
Contagion of Despair
Lire la chronique
His Hero Is Gone
Fifteen Covnts of Arson
Lire la chronique
Phantom Corporation
Time And Tide
Lire la chronique
Sad Whisperings
The Hermit
Lire la chronique
Crush Your Soul
Ice Water
Lire la chronique
Dementia
The Insanity Chronicles
Lire la chronique