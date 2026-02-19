»

TÜRBÖWITCH (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Hongrie) a dévoilé le morceau "Cult Mastery" extrait de son nouveau disque Under Haunted Skies prévu le 20 mars via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



​01 - Evoker of the Twilight

02 - Markoláb

03 - Under Haunted Skies

04 - Cult Mastery

05 - Ashbringer

06 - Highways of Death

07 - Ultimate Failure of Will

08 - When the World Crumbled

09 - Moshpit at the End of the Day

10 - Road to Resilience



