|
Les news du 19 Février 2026
News
Les news du 19 Février 2026 Belphegor - Exodus - Insect Inside - Gaerea - Diabolus, Mecum Semperterne! - Türböwitch - Werwolf - Shizumunamari - Dwellnought - Candarian - Protrusion
|»
|BELPHEGOR (Death/Black, Autriche) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Scarlet Beast - Leviathan", il s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|EXODUS (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Goliath prévu pour le 20 mars via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|
|»
|INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight qui sortira le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. "Fragments" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|GAEREA (Black Metal Moderne, Portugal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Submerged qui sortira le 20 mars via Century Media. "Nomad" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|DIABOLUS, MECUM SEMPERTERNE! (Black Metal, Norvège) sort son premier full-length éponyme demain chez Terratur Possessions. Vous pouvez le découvrir en avant-première ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Praeludium
2. Ab illo benedicaris, in cujus honore cremaberis
3. Interludium
4. Diabolus sit in corde tuo, et in labiis tuis, ut digne et competenter annunties evangelium suum
5. Interludium
6. Gratias agamus domino infero deo nostro
7. Interludium
8. Revelabitur gloria domini
9. Postludium
|
|»
|TÜRBÖWITCH (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Hongrie) a dévoilé le morceau "Cult Mastery" extrait de son nouveau disque Under Haunted Skies prévu le 20 mars via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Evoker of the Twilight
02 - Markoláb
03 - Under Haunted Skies
04 - Cult Mastery
05 - Ashbringer
06 - Highways of Death
07 - Ultimate Failure of Will
08 - When the World Crumbled
09 - Moshpit at the End of the Day
10 - Road to Resilience
|
|»
|WERWOLF (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Satanic Terror le 24 avril sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Satanic Terror
2. Shrine of Faith
3. ...of Cursed Places and Desegrated Graves
4. Temple of No Light
5. Unholy Trinity
6. Whore of Dead Heaven
7. Infernal Devotion
|
|»
|SHIZUMUNAMARI (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Japon) a sorti son nouvel album Nagasugita Genjitsu chez Shit-Eye Cassettes. Tracklist :
1. 永山 - Nagayama -
2. 長い曲 - Nagai Kyoku -
|
|»
|DWELLNOUGHT (Black/Doom, Italie) offre son premier longue-durée Monolith of Ephemerality en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Slumbering Through the Dream of Impermanence [3:20]
2. The Final Desire is Unbeing [17:07]
3. Crystalized Flesh Identities Condensed Into Wombs of Matter [9:45]
4. III Whispers [10:48]
5. Beyond the Mind [5:54]
|
|»
|CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Coasta Rica) sortira son premier long-format Trepanación le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Spectral Superstitions
2. Altars and Ancestors
3. Zombie Miscarriage
4. Skull Drilling Exorcism
5. Relinquished Víscera
6. Psychosurgery Ecstasy
7. Vilipendio del Cadaver
|
|»
|Intitulé The Last Suppuration, le premier album de PROTRUSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 mars prochain via Iron Fortress Records (K7), Unholy Domain Records (K7) et Sevared Records (CD). Après "Boiled At Birth", découvrez ci-dessous le morceau-titre :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Ikea
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par WikingTheOne
Par Sosthène
Par DEMONIKA
Par Ludwiglio
Par gulo gulo
Par Ikea
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB