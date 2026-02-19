chargement...

Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Furi Helium
 Furi Helium - No Altar Stan... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Power Abuse
 Power Abuse - Madness Inside (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Puritan Bone
 Puritan Bone - Ecstasy On T... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Umulamahri
 Umulamahri - Learning The S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 19 Février 2026

News
Les news du 19 Février 2026 Belphegor - Exodus - Insect Inside - Gaerea - Diabolus, Mecum Semperterne! - Türböwitch - Werwolf - Shizumunamari - Dwellnought - Candarian - Protrusion
»
(Lien direct)
BELPHEGOR (Death/Black, Autriche) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Scarlet Beast - Leviathan", il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
EXODUS (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Goliath prévu pour le 20 mars via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight qui sortira le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. "Fragments" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GAEREA (Black Metal Moderne, Portugal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Submerged qui sortira le 20 mars via Century Media. "Nomad" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DIABOLUS, MECUM SEMPERTERNE! (Black Metal, Norvège) sort son premier full-length éponyme demain chez Terratur Possessions. Vous pouvez le découvrir en avant-première ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Praeludium
2. Ab illo benedicaris, in cujus honore cremaberis
3. Interludium
4. Diabolus sit in corde tuo, et in labiis tuis, ut digne et competenter annunties evangelium suum
5. Interludium
6. Gratias agamus domino infero deo nostro
7. Interludium
8. Revelabitur gloria domini
9. Postludium

»
(Lien direct)
TÜRBÖWITCH (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Hongrie) a dévoilé le morceau "Cult Mastery" extrait de son nouveau disque Under Haunted Skies prévu le 20 mars via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

​01 - Evoker of the Twilight
02 - Markoláb
03 - Under Haunted Skies
04 - Cult Mastery
05 - Ashbringer
06 - Highways of Death
07 - Ultimate Failure of Will
08 - When the World Crumbled
09 - Moshpit at the End of the Day
10 - Road to Resilience

»
(Lien direct)
WERWOLF (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Satanic Terror le 24 avril sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Satanic Terror
2. Shrine of Faith
3. ...of Cursed Places and Desegrated Graves
4. Temple of No Light
5. Unholy Trinity
6. Whore of Dead Heaven
7. Infernal Devotion

»
(Lien direct)
SHIZUMUNAMARI (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Japon) a sorti son nouvel album Nagasugita Genjitsu chez Shit-Eye Cassettes. Tracklist :

1. 永山 - Nagayama -
2. 長い曲 - Nagai Kyoku -

»
(Lien direct)
DWELLNOUGHT (Black/Doom, Italie) offre son premier longue-durée Monolith of Ephemerality en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Slumbering Through the Dream of Impermanence [3:20]
2. The Final Desire is Unbeing [17:07]
3. Crystalized Flesh Identities Condensed Into Wombs of Matter [9:45]
4. III Whispers [10:48]
5. Beyond the Mind [5:54]

»
(Lien direct)
CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Coasta Rica) sortira son premier long-format Trepanación le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Spectral Superstitions
2. Altars and Ancestors
3. Zombie Miscarriage
4. Skull Drilling Exorcism
5. Relinquished Víscera
6. Psychosurgery Ecstasy
7. Vilipendio del Cadaver

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Last Suppuration, le premier album de PROTRUSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 mars prochain via Iron Fortress Records (K7), Unholy Domain Records (K7) et Sevared Records (CD). Après "Boiled At Birth", découvrez ci-dessous le morceau-titre :
19 Février 2026
19 Février 2026

