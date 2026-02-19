Les news du 19 Février 2026
Les news du 19 Février 2026 Protrusion
|Intitulé The Last Suppuration, le premier album de PROTRUSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 mars prochain via Iron Fortress Records (K7), Unholy Domain Records (K7) et Sevared Records (CD). Après "Boiled At Birth", découvrez ci-dessous le morceau-titre :
