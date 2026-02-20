»

(Lien direct) IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque The Profound Darkness le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :



﻿1) The Profound Darkness

2) Beyond Death

3) By Tongues of Demons

4) The Last Song

5) Numb to Paradise

6) Upon My Flesh

7) The Great Purifier

8) Away from the Light

9) The Darkness Below Us