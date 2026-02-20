|
Les news du 20 Février 2026
News
Les news du 20 Février 2026 Hellfuck - At The Gates - Unearthly Rites - Eradikated - Arch Enemy - Unmother - Airborn - Misotheist - In Malice's Wake - Wrang - Hanging Garden - Necropolissebeht
|»
|HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé 9 Nails Hammered Into The Flesh Of God qui sortira le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Self-Cheat Absolution
2. Master Of The Decaying World
3. The Nuclear Final Gaze
4. Rebel Desecration
5. Wonderful Stench Of Death
6. The Scourge Of Existence
7. Destroyer Of Heaven
8. Holy Whore's Prayer
9. The Temple Of Deceit Burns Bright
|
|»
|Intitulé The Ghost Of A Future Dead, le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) sortira le 24 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "The Fever Mask", hommage vibrant au regretté Tomas Lindberg :
01. The Fever Mask
02. The Dissonant Void
03. Det Oerhörda
04. A Ritual Of Waste
05. In Dark Distortion
06. Of Interstellar Death
07. Tomb Of Heaven
08. Parasitical Hive
09. The Unfathomable
10. The Phantom Gospel
11. Förgängligheten
12. Black Hole Emission
|
|»
|UNEARTHLY RITES (Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh qui sortira le 3 avril via Svart Records. "Ignis Fatuus" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|ERADIKATED (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Wiring Of Violence qui sortira le 8 mai via Indie Recordings. "British Petroleum" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|ARCH ENEMY (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album attendu pour le courant de cette année, le premier avec sa nouvelle chanteuse Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN). "To The Last Breath" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|UNMOTHER (Post-Black Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouveau disque State Dependent Memory en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Fiadh Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Armor
2. Bear Hug
3. Modern Dystopia
4. Attiki Victoria (ΟΔΟΣ 55 cover)
5. State Dependent Memory
6. Magda
|
|»
|AIRBORN (Heavy/Power, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Oil’s Well That Doesn’t End Well" issu de son nouvel opus Lizard Secrets: Part Three - Utopia paru en septembre dernier via Fighter Records.
|
|»
|MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel album De Pinte sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :
1. Unanswered Thrice [5:56]
2. Blinded and Revealed [7:23]
3. Kjetterdom [6:24]
4. De Pinte [21:23]
|
|»
|IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque The Profound Darkness le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) The Profound Darkness
2) Beyond Death
3) By Tongues of Demons
4) The Last Song
5) Numb to Paradise
6) Upon My Flesh
7) The Great Purifier
8) Away from the Light
9) The Darkness Below Us
|
|»
|WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Verwording le 24 avril chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Stilstand [5:56]
2. Entartete Kunst [6:20]
3. Nachten in Walheim [4:48]
4. Voor ons de zee [5:37]
5. De Duivel is de ander [6:38]
6. Bitjebauw [9:34]
|
|»
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Isle Of Bliss à venir le 20 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky
|
|»
|NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black/Death, Allemagne/Canada) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thorntrail to Goregotha
2. Necropolisabbath
3. Ritual Genocide
4. THE AQUAMARINÆBYSS - Levitation of Cadaver Circuits in M-Orbit
5. Chamber of Chains
6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes of the Gehennial Flamefold
7. Numinoucidal War Winds
8. The Lower Circles
9. Welterer of Gethsemania
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par WikingTheOne
Par Sosthène
Par DEMONIKA
Par Ludwiglio
Par gulo gulo
Par Ikea
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint