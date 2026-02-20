chargement...

Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Furi Helium
 Furi Helium - No Altar Stan... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 20 Février 2026

News
Les news du 20 Février 2026 Hellfuck - At The Gates - Unearthly Rites - Eradikated - Arch Enemy - Unmother - Airborn - Misotheist - In Malice's Wake - Wrang - Hanging Garden - Necropolissebeht
»
(Lien direct)
HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé 9 Nails Hammered Into The Flesh Of God qui sortira le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Self-Cheat Absolution
2. Master Of The Decaying World
3. The Nuclear Final Gaze
4. Rebel Desecration
5. Wonderful Stench Of Death
6. The Scourge Of Existence
7. Destroyer Of Heaven
8. Holy Whore's Prayer
9. The Temple Of Deceit Burns Bright

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Ghost Of A Future Dead, le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) sortira le 24 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "The Fever Mask", hommage vibrant au regretté Tomas Lindberg :

01. The Fever Mask
02. The Dissonant Void
03. Det Oerhörda
04. A Ritual Of Waste
05. In Dark Distortion
06. Of Interstellar Death
07. Tomb Of Heaven
08. Parasitical Hive
09. The Unfathomable
10. The Phantom Gospel
11. Förgängligheten
12. Black Hole Emission

»
(Lien direct)
UNEARTHLY RITES (Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh qui sortira le 3 avril via Svart Records. "Ignis Fatuus" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ERADIKATED (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Wiring Of Violence qui sortira le 8 mai via Indie Recordings. "British Petroleum" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ENEMY (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album attendu pour le courant de cette année, le premier avec sa nouvelle chanteuse Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN). "To The Last Breath" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
UNMOTHER (Post-Black Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouveau disque State Dependent Memory en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Fiadh Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Armor
2. Bear Hug
3. Modern Dystopia
4. Attiki Victoria (ΟΔΟΣ 55 cover)
5. State Dependent Memory
6. Magda

»
(Lien direct)
AIRBORN (Heavy/Power, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Oil’s Well That Doesn’t End Well" issu de son nouvel opus Lizard Secrets: Part Three - Utopia paru en septembre dernier via Fighter Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel album De Pinte sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Unanswered Thrice [5:56]
2. Blinded and Revealed [7:23]
3. Kjetterdom [6:24]
4. De Pinte [21:23]

»
(Lien direct)
IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque The Profound Darkness le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

﻿1) The Profound Darkness
2) Beyond Death
3) By Tongues of Demons
4) The Last Song
5) Numb to Paradise
6) Upon My Flesh
7) The Great Purifier
8) Away from the Light
9) The Darkness Below Us

»
(Lien direct)
WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Verwording le 24 avril chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Stilstand [5:56]
2. Entartete Kunst [6:20]
3. Nachten in Walheim [4:48]
4. Voor ons de zee [5:37]
5. De Duivel is de ander [6:38]
6. Bitjebauw [9:34]

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Isle Of Bliss à venir le 20 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black/Death, Allemagne/Canada) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thorntrail to Goregotha
2. Necropolisabbath
3. Ritual Genocide
4. THE AQUAMARINÆBYSS - Levitation of Cadaver Circuits in M-Orbit
5. Chamber of Chains
6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes of the Gehennial Flamefold
7. Numinoucidal War Winds
8. The Lower Circles
9. Welterer of Gethsemania
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
20 Février 2026

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul
Voratore
2025 - Unholy Domain Records		   
Gour
 Gour
Tumultes (Démo)
2026 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy
Death Metal Mélodique - 1995 - Suède		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates
Death Metal Mélodique - 1990 - Suède		   
Eradikated
 Eradikated
Thrash Metal - 2021 - Suède		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Hellfuck
 Hellfuck
Blackened Speed/Thrash - 2021 - Pologne		   
In Malice's Wake
 In Malice's Wake
Thrash Metal - 2002 - Australie		   
Necropolissebeht
 Necropolissebeht
2020 - Allemagne / Canada		   
Unearthly Rites
 Unearthly Rites
Death/Doom - 2020 - Finlande		   
