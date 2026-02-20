AIRBORN (Heavy/Power, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Oil’s Well That Doesn’t End Well" issu de son nouvel opus Lizard Secrets: Part Three - Utopia paru en septembre dernier via Fighter Records.
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Isle Of Bliss à venir le 20 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky
NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black/Death, Allemagne/Canada) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thorntrail to Goregotha
2. Necropolisabbath
3. Ritual Genocide
4. THE AQUAMARINÆBYSS - Levitation of Cadaver Circuits in M-Orbit
5. Chamber of Chains
6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes of the Gehennial Flamefold
7. Numinoucidal War Winds
8. The Lower Circles
9. Welterer of Gethsemania
