Les news du 21 Février 2026
News
Les news du 21 Février 2026 Bekor Qilish
|»
|BEKOR QILISH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé
Consecrated Abysses Of Dread le 27 mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emptiness-Wrought Cognition" :
01. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition
02. No Solace At The Eschaton
03. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague
04. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1
05. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2
06. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment
07. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth
08. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils
09. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant
10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par WikingTheOne
Par Sosthène
Par DEMONIKA
Par Ludwiglio
Par gulo gulo
Par Ikea
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint