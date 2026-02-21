chargement...

Les news du 21 Février 2026

News
Les news du 21 Février 2026 Bekor Qilish
»
(Lien direct)
BEKOR QILISH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé
Consecrated Abysses Of Dread le 27 mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emptiness-Wrought Cognition" :

01. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition
02. No Solace At The Eschaton
03. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague
04. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1
05. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2
06. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment
07. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth
08. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils
09. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant
10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Février 2026

