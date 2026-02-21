»

(Lien direct) BEKOR QILISH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Consecrated Abysses Of Dread le 27 mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emptiness-Wrought Cognition" :



01. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition

02. No Solace At The Eschaton

03. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague

04. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1

05. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2

06. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment

07. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth

08. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils

09. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant

10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/consecrated-abysses-of-dread">Consecrated Abysses Of Dread de BEKOR QILISH</a>