chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
108 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Furi Helium
 Furi Helium - No Altar Stan... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 21 Février 2026

News
Les news du 21 Février 2026 Blasart - Ainzamkait - Battlegrave - Unearthly Rites - Slakter - Alkhemia - Bras d'Honneur - Morgal - Bekor Qilish
»
(Lien direct)
BLASART (Black/Death, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Depravatus Christianis Sacris le 28 mars chez Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

1. Depravatus Christianis Sacris
2. Venenum Immersionem Ritual
3. Violatio Mortem illius Nazareni
4. Ritus Impositionis Sacrilega
5. Supplicia Absolutum Numinis Iram
6. Mors Extrema Imminentia
7. Vocatio Sanctis Phallus
8. Luxuriosa Promiscua Unio Carnalis Magnarum
9. Ecclesia Ardere

»
(Lien direct)
AINZAMKAIT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Fluch des Nachzehrers le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Blutrausch
2. Fluch des Nachzehrers
3. Blut´ges Morgentau (feat. Revenant - Sarkrista/Order of Nosferat)
4. Pestritter
5. Antlitz des Mondes
6. Alb der Ewigkeit
7. Was bleibt ist Einsamkeit
8. Solange dein Herz schlägt

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLEGRAVE (Thrash/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Enslavement le 10 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

1) Soul Chasm
2) There Is Only Death
3) Bonesaw
4) Eyes Of Enslavement
5) Venom
6) The Grand Machine Of Despair
7) Asylum
8) Marked By Evil
9) Under The Banner We March
10) US Outpost 31

»
(Lien direct)
UNEARTHLY RITES (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Ignis Fatuus" issu de son nouveau disque Tortural Symphony of the Flesh qui sort le 3 avril sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. Tuonen tulijat, manan menijät
02. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic
03. Solstice
04. A Stygian Winterscape
05. Tortural Symphony of the Flesh
06. Ignis Fatuus
07. Metalli, liha, kone
08. Absurd Transgression
09. Not for the Weak
10. The Notion of Emerging Totalitarianism

»
(Lien direct)
SLAKTER (Thrash Metal, Indonésie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Infernal Exekution Reign chez Witches Brew (CD) et Tarung Records (K7). Tracklist :

01. Blitzkrieg
02. Steel-Rippin' Bitch
03. Hammer of Blasphemy
04. Sepulchral Overture
05. Thee Blightëd Invocation
06. Whoremageddon 666
07. Ode to the Forlorn God
08. Benediction
09. No Man's Land
10. Acts of Depravity, Pt. I
11. Acts of Depravity, Pt. II

»
(Lien direct)
ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Prekonition" issu de son nouvel opus Häxen prévu le 13 mars via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants

»
(Lien direct)
BRAS D'HONNEUR (Black/Death avec R et V de Drudkh, Hate Forest, Precambrian, Blood of Kingu, Rattenfänger, etc., Ukraine) a mis en ligne le morceau "Trench Knife" extrait de son premier long-format Hate Speech à venir le 13 mars via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Trench Knife
2. Scum of the Earth
3. Regicide
4. Main de Gloire
5. Eaten Alive by the Pigs
6. Crown of Nails
7. Stench of the Rotten Blood
8. Poisoning the Hearts with Malice
9. Disemboweled
10. Goat Rapists
11. Judas Cradle
12. Bras d'Honneur
13. Sheep in Wolf's Clothing

»
(Lien direct)
MORGAL (Black Metal, Finlande) va bientôt sortir son nouvel album The Seventh Circle sur Werewolf Records. Plus d'infos prochainement mais en voici déjà un premier extrait.

»
(Lien direct)
BEKOR QILISH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Consecrated Abysses Of Dread le 27 mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emptiness-Wrought Cognition" :

01. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition
02. No Solace At The Eschaton
03. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague
04. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1
05. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2
06. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment
07. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth
08. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils
09. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant
10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Février 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Moloch
 Moloch
Bend. Break. Kneel. Crawl.
2026 - Superfi Records / Dry Cough Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Alkhemia
 Alkhemia
Black Metal - 2020 - France		   
Bekor Qilish
 Bekor Qilish
2021 - Italie		   
Morgal
 Morgal
Black Metal - 2014 - Finlande		   
Slakter
 Slakter
Thrash Metal - 2015 - Indonésie		   
Unearthly Rites
 Unearthly Rites
Death/Doom - 2020 - Finlande		   
Moloch
Bend. Break. Kneel. Crawl.
Lire la chronique
Deathraw
Reduced To Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Continuum Of Xul
Voratore
Lire la chronique
Gour
Tumultes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mascharat
Ars Aurea Mortis
Lire la chronique
Cro-Mags
The Age Of Quarrel
Lire la chronique
Barbarian
Reek Of God
Lire la chronique
Hexvessel
Nocturne
Lire la chronique
Uninhibited
From Flesh to Void (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le Diable
Le Diable - I
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
Advent Of Wounds
Lire la chronique
In Aeternum
...Of Death And Fire
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Deftones
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Février 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Dirty Rotten EP (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hexvessel
Polar Veil
Lire la chronique
Lard
Pure Chewing Satisfaction
Lire la chronique
Voidhämmer
Noxious Emissions (EP)
Lire la chronique
Worm
Necropalace
Lire la chronique
Yûshû
Yûshû
Lire la chronique
Furi Helium
No Altar Stands Eternal
Lire la chronique
Crown Of Thornz
Mentally Vexed
Lire la chronique
Teigne
Résilience
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Confrere (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ectovoid
In Unreality's Coffin
Lire la chronique
Power Abuse
Madness Inside
Lire la chronique
Puritan Bone
Ecstasy On The Frontier Of ...
Lire la chronique
Umulamahri
Learning The Secrets Of Aci...
Lire la chronique
Kreator
Krushers Of The World
Lire la chronique
20th Anniversary
Celeste + Ways.
Lire le live report