Les news du 21 Février 2026
|BLASART (Black/Death, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Depravatus Christianis Sacris le 28 mars chez Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :
1. Depravatus Christianis Sacris
2. Venenum Immersionem Ritual
3. Violatio Mortem illius Nazareni
4. Ritus Impositionis Sacrilega
5. Supplicia Absolutum Numinis Iram
6. Mors Extrema Imminentia
7. Vocatio Sanctis Phallus
8. Luxuriosa Promiscua Unio Carnalis Magnarum
9. Ecclesia Ardere
|AINZAMKAIT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Fluch des Nachzehrers le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Blutrausch
2. Fluch des Nachzehrers
3. Blut´ges Morgentau (feat. Revenant - Sarkrista/Order of Nosferat)
4. Pestritter
5. Antlitz des Mondes
6. Alb der Ewigkeit
7. Was bleibt ist Einsamkeit
8. Solange dein Herz schlägt
|BATTLEGRAVE (Thrash/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Enslavement le 10 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
1) Soul Chasm
2) There Is Only Death
3) Bonesaw
4) Eyes Of Enslavement
5) Venom
6) The Grand Machine Of Despair
7) Asylum
8) Marked By Evil
9) Under The Banner We March
10) US Outpost 31
|UNEARTHLY RITES (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Ignis Fatuus" issu de son nouveau disque Tortural Symphony of the Flesh qui sort le 3 avril sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
01. Tuonen tulijat, manan menijät
02. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic
03. Solstice
04. A Stygian Winterscape
05. Tortural Symphony of the Flesh
06. Ignis Fatuus
07. Metalli, liha, kone
08. Absurd Transgression
09. Not for the Weak
10. The Notion of Emerging Totalitarianism
|SLAKTER (Thrash Metal, Indonésie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Infernal Exekution Reign chez Witches Brew (CD) et Tarung Records (K7). Tracklist :
01. Blitzkrieg
02. Steel-Rippin' Bitch
03. Hammer of Blasphemy
04. Sepulchral Overture
05. Thee Blightëd Invocation
06. Whoremageddon 666
07. Ode to the Forlorn God
08. Benediction
09. No Man's Land
10. Acts of Depravity, Pt. I
11. Acts of Depravity, Pt. II
|ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Prekonition" issu de son nouvel opus Häxen prévu le 13 mars via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants
|BRAS D'HONNEUR (Black/Death avec R et V de Drudkh, Hate Forest, Precambrian, Blood of Kingu, Rattenfänger, etc., Ukraine) a mis en ligne le morceau "Trench Knife" extrait de son premier long-format Hate Speech à venir le 13 mars via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Trench Knife
2. Scum of the Earth
3. Regicide
4. Main de Gloire
5. Eaten Alive by the Pigs
6. Crown of Nails
7. Stench of the Rotten Blood
8. Poisoning the Hearts with Malice
9. Disemboweled
10. Goat Rapists
11. Judas Cradle
12. Bras d'Honneur
13. Sheep in Wolf's Clothing
|MORGAL (Black Metal, Finlande) va bientôt sortir son nouvel album The Seventh Circle sur Werewolf Records. Plus d'infos prochainement mais en voici déjà un premier extrait.
|BEKOR QILISH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Consecrated Abysses Of Dread le 27 mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emptiness-Wrought Cognition" :
01. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition
02. No Solace At The Eschaton
03. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague
04. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1
05. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2
06. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment
07. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth
08. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils
09. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant
10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable
