Les news du 23 Février 2026
|C'est samedi qu'est sorti Death Worshippers, le nouvel album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal Mélodique, France). Tracklist :
1. De marbre et de chrysanthèmes
2. Stillborn Chorus
3. Death Worshippers
4. The Macabre Sin of Flesh
5. Scutigeridae
6. The Coldest Kiss
7. Thanatonautes
8. Post-Mortem
9. Demain, dès l'aube
|KNEEL BEFORE THE DEATH (Symphonic Deathcore, Finlande) vient de partager son nouveau single "The Weight of Truth".
|SURTURIAN (Black Thrash, Allemagne) a annoncé pour le 13 mars la sortie de son premier long-format II – Hessian Spears via Crawling Chaos.
