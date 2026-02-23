chargement...

Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Chamber Music (C)
Par Keyser		   
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Confusion Gate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Worm
 Worm - Necropalace (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 23 Février 2026

News
Les news du 23 Février 2026 Mortis Mutilati - Kneel Before the Death - Surturian
»
(Lien direct)
C'est samedi qu'est sorti Death Worshippers, le nouvel album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal Mélodique, France). Tracklist :

1. De marbre et de chrysanthèmes
2. Stillborn Chorus
3. Death Worshippers
4. The Macabre Sin of Flesh
5. Scutigeridae
6. The Coldest Kiss
7. Thanatonautes
8. Post-Mortem
9. Demain, dès l'aube

»
(Lien direct)
KNEEL BEFORE THE DEATH (Symphonic Deathcore, Finlande) vient de partager son nouveau single "The Weight of Truth".

»
(Lien direct)
SURTURIAN (Black Thrash, Allemagne) a annoncé pour le 13 mars la sortie de son premier long-format II – Hessian Spears via Crawling Chaos.
Thrasho Lestat
23 Février 2026

Killing Pace
 Killing Pace
HCPM
2026 - Triple B Records		   
None So Live - Cyrptopsy / 200 Stab Wounds / Inferi / Corpse Pile
 None So Live - Cyrptopsy / 200 Stab Wounds / Inferi / Corpse Pile
Février 2026		   

Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati
Black Metal Mélodique - 2011 - France		   
Killing Pace
HCPM
None So Live - Cyrptopsy / 200 Stab Wounds / Inferi / Corpse Pile
Breizh Death Metal Party 2 Live Report
Coal Chamber
Chamber Music
Agressor
Deathreat
Slagmaur
Hulders Ritual
Moloch
Bend. Break. Kneel. Crawl.
Deathraw
Reduced To Ashes (EP)
Continuum Of Xul
Voratore
Gour
Tumultes (Démo)
Mascharat
Ars Aurea Mortis
Cro-Mags
The Age Of Quarrel
Barbarian
Reek Of God
Hexvessel
Nocturne
Uninhibited
From Flesh to Void (EP)
Le Diable
Le Diable - I
Fossilization
Advent Of Wounds
In Aeternum
...Of Death And Fire
Deftones
Deftones
La photo mystère du 16 Février 2026
D.R.I.
Dirty Rotten EP (EP)
Hexvessel
Polar Veil
Lard
Pure Chewing Satisfaction
Voidhämmer
Noxious Emissions (EP)
Worm
Necropalace
Yûshû
Yûshû
Furi Helium
No Altar Stands Eternal
Crown Of Thornz
Mentally Vexed
Teigne
Résilience
Poison Ruïn
Confrere (EP)
