»

(Lien direct) Death Worshippers, le nouvel album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal Mélodique, France). Tracklist :



1. De marbre et de chrysanthèmes

2. Stillborn Chorus

3. Death Worshippers

4. The Macabre Sin of Flesh

5. Scutigeridae

6. The Coldest Kiss

7. Thanatonautes

8. Post-Mortem

9. Demain, dès l'aube



<a href="https://mortismutilati.bandcamp.com/album/death-worshippers">Death Worshippers by Mortis Mutilati</a>