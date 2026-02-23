REEKING AURA (Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son deuxième album intitulé On The Promise Of The Moon le 17 avril prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Concrete Basin Bath
02. A Forlorn And Frozen Vapor
03. Gorged Beyond Grudges
04. Manure Like Magma
05. Lunar Rumination
06. What Only Worms Witness
07. The Cathedral's Calculation
08. Sifting For Fungal Inheritance (A Mildewey, Acrid Mulch)
09. On The Promise Of The Moon
HOLD MY OWN (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir via Daze Records un nouveau morceau intitulé "Countdown". Celui-ci figurera sur le premier album du groupe annoncé pour le printemps. En attendant, ce premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous :
