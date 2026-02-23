»

(Lien direct) REEKING AURA (Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son deuxième album intitulé On The Promise Of The Moon le 17 avril prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Concrete Basin Bath

02. A Forlorn And Frozen Vapor

03. Gorged Beyond Grudges

04. Manure Like Magma

05. Lunar Rumination

06. What Only Worms Witness

07. The Cathedral's Calculation

08. Sifting For Fungal Inheritance (A Mildewey, Acrid Mulch)

09. On The Promise Of The Moon



<a href="https://reekingaura.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-promise-of-the-moon">On the Promise of the Moon de REEKING AURA</a>