(Lien direct) LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Controllers of Perception" figurant sur son nouveau disque Never-Ending Quest for Purpose à paraître le 6 mars en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt

2. If the Judges Became the Judged

3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose

4. Controllers of Perception

5. Story Without Closure



