Les news du 24 Février 2026
Les news du 24 Février 2026 Vreid - Beyond Creation - Calvana - Legionary - Malauriu - Harrowed - Aerdryk - Teratoma - Morbid Death - Frostmorner - Vargrav
|VREID (Black 'n' Roll mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Skies Turn Black Vreid qui sortira le 6 mars prochain via Season Of Mist. "Loving The Dead" se découvre ci-dessous :
|BEYOND CREATION (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Canada) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Reverence" qui s'écoute ici :
|CALVANA (Black Metal, Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Summer Storm" extrait de son nouvel album Sub Janus dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 mars sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. Twilight Song
2. My Prayer to Diana
3. Summer Storm
4. Fear Makes You Tame
5. Death of Pan
6. Meine Süße Sternenkriegerin
7. Carnivore
8. Sorry
9. Sub Janus
|LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Controllers of Perception" figurant sur son nouveau disque Never-Ending Quest for Purpose à paraître le 6 mars en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt
2. If the Judges Became the Judged
3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose
4. Controllers of Perception
5. Story Without Closure
|MALAURIU (Black/Punk/Dark Ambient, Italie) a posté un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus The Third Nail qui sort le 3 avril via Adirondack Black Mass. Il s'agit de "Satanic Witch". Tracklist :
1 Rising From The Cemetery
2 Empowerment Rites
3 Death Celebration
4 Hell Mouth
5 Satanic Witch
6 The Curse of All Flesh
7 Purple Ceremony
8 Monotheistic Filth
9 Abuse Myself, I Wanna Die (GG Allin cover)
|HARROWED (Death/Punk, Suède) offre sur ce lien son premier long-format The Eternal Hunger en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 27 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bayonet
2. The Cold Of A Thousand Snows
3. Ultra-Terrene Phantasmagoria
4. The Haunter
5. Blood Covenant
6. The Reins
7. Formaldehyde Dreaming
8. The Eternal Hunger
|Le one-man band AERDRYK (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Onzuiver le 21 mars via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Modder en Bloed
2. Een Wereld om te Bederven
3. De Laatste wens
4. Onzuiver
5. Liever Levend Verbranden
6. Een Bestaan van Lijden
7. Kruispunt
8. In het Graf en Diep
|TERATOMA (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Stertorous Whisper" issu de son nouveau disque Longing Veracity prévu le 25 mars sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
01. Exordium
02. Longing Voracity
03. Chaotic Bewilderment
04. Ravaged and Absorbed
05. Perpetual Anguish
06. Circle of Perdition
07. Interim
08. Festering Realm
09. Spewing Atrocities
10. Stertorous Whisper
|MORBID DEATH (Melodic Death/Thrash, Portugal) sortira son nouvel opus Veil of Ashes le 13 mars chez Firecum Records / Museu do Heavy Metal Açoriano. Tracklist :
01 Evil Remains
02 Veil of Ashes
03 Vanity
04 Hole Worm
05 Souls of Trauma
06 Fallen Future
07 World of Lies
08 Death Row
|Le one-man band FROSTMORNER (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Demiurge" extrait de son premier long-format Orbital Kaos sorti au début du mois via Wormholedeath.
|VARGRAV (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Dimension: Daemonium le 17 avril sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro (Thy Daemonium)
2. Ablaze Upon the Nocturnal Realms
3. Moonfrost Storms
4. Dragons of Nightmare
5. The Gates of My Dimension
6. Bleeding Galaxies
7. Starlight Chalice
8. Unveil the Enslavement of Lunar Prophecies
