»

(Lien direct) BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)

2. Chasing The Future

3. Another Day

4. Take Me High

5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword

6. A Step Far Beyond

7. When Darkness Fall

8. The Darkness That Will Last



