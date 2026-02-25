chargement...

Les news du 25 Février 2026

News
Les news du 25 Février 2026 Xorsist - Necroccultus - Total Maniac - Grond - Highgate - Bezkres - Burning Path - Cenotafio - Nocturnal Departure - Stalwart - Mylingar - Dying Effigy - Terror
»
(Lien direct)
XORSIST (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aberrations attendu pour le 24 avril via Hammerheart Records. "An Elegy Unfolds" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NECROCCULTUS (Death Metal, Mexique) sera de retour le 24 avril sur Terror From Hell Records avec un nouvel album intitulé The Afterdeath Blackness. Tracklist :

I. Intro (The Highest Sphere Of The Dead)
II. Slaughter Of Bestiality
III. Transition To The Tortuous Reign
IV. Unburied Hellish Presences
V. Dread Midnight Entities
VI. Multiform Devourer Of Souls
VII. Old Coffin Miasma
VIII. The Afterdeath Blackness

»
(Lien direct)
TOTAL MANIAC (Heavy/Speed/Punk, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Early Grave" tiré de son nouveau disque Love Overdrive prévu le 27 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Love Overdrive
2. Devil In Plain Sight
3. Drinkin’ Our Way To Hell
4. Just Another
5, Early Grave
6. Rock ‘N’ Roll
7. Set Fire To The Sun
8. Flatline

»
(Lien direct)
GROND (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus The Temple le 30 avril chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Rotter Himmel
02. Weddigen
03. Pour le Merite
04. U-29
05. Dreadnought
06. Submergence
07. Radiant Fury
08. The Temple
09. Dark Solitude of the Sea

»
(Lien direct)
HIGHGATE (Black/Sludge/Doom, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 27 mars de son nouvel album Prophecies Of Eternal Horror. Tracklist :

1. Terraforming Hell
2. Death Comes
3. At Paranoia's Poison Door
4. Deceiver
5. The Writhing Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
BEZKRES (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Naturalna nietolerancja le 10 avril via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Majestat kamiennych monumentów
2. Ludzkie ścierwo
3. Marność wiary plugawego krzyża
4. Przełęcz zatracenia
5. Siła woli
6. Naturalna nietolerancja
7. Nieskończony szlak
8. Anihilacja
9. W poszukiwaniu samotności w skalnym labiryncie

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last

»
(Lien direct)
CENOTAFIO (Black/Death, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Acausal Escisión" issu de son nouveau disque La Escisión Acausal: Por La Vía Inversa Hacia La Descarnación à venir le 1er avril chez Demoniac Productions. Tracklist :

1. Atrabilis Taenia Solivm [8:47]
2. Osario [5:11]
3. Nigredo Transfixión [7:30]
4. Acausal Escisión [5:58]
5. Viperidarium [5:13]
6. Orbis Coagula [10:17]

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Spiritual Cessation ce printemps via Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
STALWART (Death/Thrash, Russie) a mis en ligne une video "guitar and bass playthrough" pour le morceau "Through the Dead Eye" extrait de son nouvel album Tempvs Edax Rervm paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
MYLINGAR (Black / Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Út le 17 avril prochain sur Amor Fati Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rækta" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Megi
02. Blóð
03. Mitt
04. Rækta
05. Jarðveginn
06. Af
07. Neðan

»
(Lien direct)
DYING EFFIGY (Death Metal, Hongrie) est un nouveau projet réunissant Tibor Hanyi de Cryptworm et Rothadás ainsi que Tamás Fröhlich (ex-Buried Remains). Le groupe vient de signer sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records et prépare actuellement un mini-LP à paraître dans l'année. En attendant, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Fearless Agonization Through Psychosis" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Still Suffer, le nouvel album de TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 24 avril prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Erase You From My World
02. Still Suffer
03. Promised Only Lies
04. Destruction Of My Soul
05. Fear The Panic (featuring Chuck Ragan)
06. Death Of Hope
07. Beauty In The Losses (featuring Jay Peta)
08. A Deeper Struggle
09. To Hurt The Most
10. Deconstruct It (featuring Brody King & Dan Seely)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
25 Février 2026

