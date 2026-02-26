»

(Lien direct) It Echoes In The Wild, nouvel album des Canadiens d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal), sortira le 20 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. Après "Stair Into The Vortex", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Servants Of The Second Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Cast Adrift

02. Voice On The West Wind

03. Stair Into The Vortex

04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men

05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale

06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf

07. Nightmare Cartographer

08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges

09. Servants Of The Second Death

10. It Echoes In The Wild





