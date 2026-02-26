chargement...

Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Love Is Not Enough (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Chamber Music (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Killing Pace
 Killing Pace - HCPM (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deathraw
 Deathraw - Reduced To Ashes... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 18 Février 2026
 Les news du 18 Février 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Advent Of W... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Yûshû
 Yûshû - Yûshû (C)
Par WikingTheOne		   
20th Anniversary
 20th Anniversary - Celeste ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
D.R.I.
 D.R.I. - Dirty Rotten EP (EP) (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Deftones (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 26 Février 2026

News
Les news du 26 Février 2026 Monstrosity - Mizery - Egregore - Pig's Blood
»
(Lien direct)
MONSTROSITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Screams From Beneath The Surface le 13 mars sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Atrophied" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Banished To The Skies
02. The Colossal Rage
03. The Atrophied
04. Spiral
05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood
06. Vapors
07. The Thorns
08. Blood Works
09. The Dark Aura
10. Veil Of Disillusionn

»
(Lien direct)
MIZERY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 20 mars prochain sur Flatspot Records un nouvel EP éponyme. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Eulogy" avec en featuring les Californiens de Drain.

01. Renegade Rhythm
02. 99 to 1
03. The Weapon
04. The Weapon Pt. II
05. Through A Bullet Hole
06. Eulogy

»
(Lien direct)
It Echoes In The Wild, nouvel album des Canadiens d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal), sortira le 20 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. Après "Stair Into The Vortex", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Servants Of The Second Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Cast Adrift
02. Voice On The West Wind
03. Stair Into The Vortex
04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
07. Nightmare Cartographer
08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
09. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild

»
(Lien direct)
PIG'S BLOOD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Destroying The Spirit le 24 avril prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strikeforce of Isolate Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Standing In Depravity
02. Destroying The Spirit
03. Rabid Dogs
04. Satanic Hammer Of Justice
05. Aftermath
06. Ravenous Hellslaught
07. Commitment To Death
08. Strikeforce Of Isolate Will
Thrasho AxGxB
26 Février 2026

GROUPES DU JOUR
Egregore
 Egregore
Black / Death Metal - Canada		   
Mizery
 Mizery
Hardcore - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Pig's Blood
 Pig's Blood   
Megadeth
Megadeth
Lire la chronique
Alchemic Transmutation
Demo 2025 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Converge
Love Is Not Enough
Lire la chronique
Kraken Duumvirate
The Stars Below, the Seas A...
Lire la chronique
Noctivagum
De Arcanis et Ritibus Sulph...
Lire la chronique
Cross Of Disbelief / Impunity
New York Vs. North Yorkshir...
Lire la chronique
Miasmic Serum
Better Left Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Winter Eternal
Unveiled Nightsky
Lire la chronique
Killing Pace
HCPM
Lire la chronique
None So Live - Cyrptopsy / 200 Stab Wounds / Inferi / Corpse Pile
Lire le podcast
Breizh Death Metal Party 2 Live Report
Lire le podcast
Coal Chamber
Chamber Music
Lire la chronique
Agressor
Deathreat
Lire la chronique
Slagmaur
Hulders Ritual
Lire la chronique
Moloch
Bend. Break. Kneel. Crawl.
Lire la chronique
Deathraw
Reduced To Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Continuum Of Xul
Voratore
Lire la chronique
Gour
Tumultes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mascharat
Ars Aurea Mortis
Lire la chronique
Cro-Mags
The Age Of Quarrel
Lire la chronique
Barbarian
Reek Of God
Lire la chronique
Hexvessel
Nocturne
Lire la chronique
Uninhibited
From Flesh to Void (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le Diable
Le Diable - I
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
Advent Of Wounds
Lire la chronique
In Aeternum
...Of Death And Fire
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Deftones
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Février 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Dirty Rotten EP (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hexvessel
Polar Veil
Lire la chronique