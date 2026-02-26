MONSTROSITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Screams From Beneath The Surface le 13 mars sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Atrophied" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Banished To The Skies
02. The Colossal Rage
03. The Atrophied
04. Spiral
05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood
06. Vapors
07. The Thorns
08. Blood Works
09. The Dark Aura
10. Veil Of Disillusionn
It Echoes In The Wild, nouvel album des Canadiens d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal), sortira le 20 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. Après "Stair Into The Vortex", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Servants Of The Second Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cast Adrift
02. Voice On The West Wind
03. Stair Into The Vortex
04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
07. Nightmare Cartographer
08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
09. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild
PIG'S BLOOD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Destroying The Spirit le 24 avril prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strikeforce of Isolate Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Standing In Depravity
02. Destroying The Spirit
03. Rabid Dogs
04. Satanic Hammer Of Justice
05. Aftermath
06. Ravenous Hellslaught
07. Commitment To Death
08. Strikeforce Of Isolate Will
