Les news du 26 Février 2026
News
Les news du 26 Février 2026 Vomitory - Winterfylleth - Nixil - Drouth - Chronic Hate - Chalice - A.H.P. - Melting Rot - Monstrosity - Mizery - Egregore - Pig's Blood
|VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé In Death Throes qui sortira le 10 avril via Metal Blade. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Rapture In Rupture
2. For Gore And Country
3. Forever Scorned
4. Wrath Unbound
5. In Death Throes
6. Cataclysmic Fleshfront
7. Two And A Half Men
8. Erased In Red
9. The Zombie War General
10. Oblivion Protocol
|»
|WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Unyielding Season qui sortira le 27 mars via Napalm Records. "Echoes In The After" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|»
|NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) et DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé Toward Dead Temples le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]
|»
|CHRONIC HATE (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Defeating The Oblivion Of Life dans le courant de l'année.
|»
|CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouveau disque Divine Spear à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mare Imbrium
2. Dwell of a Stellar Trance
3. Hollow Curtain
4. The Pact
5. Age Ethereal
6. The Divine Spear
7. Empyrean Liturgy
8. In From the Cold
9. Alioth
|»
|A.H.P. (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Alltid Imot Deg le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Souls to Inhale (Armagog - vocals)
2. Lust for Murder (Onielar / DNS - vocals)
3. In Endless Disgust
4. Nocturnal
5. Alltid Imot Deg (JMRM - vocals)
|»
|MELTING ROT (Grindcore, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Blinded. Beaten. Stabbed" extrait de son nouvel album Infatuation With Premeditation à venir le 27 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Short-Term Memory, Long-Term Decomposition
2. Human Pavement Splatter
3. Blinded. Beaten. Stabbed.
4. The Surgeon Was Comatose
5. Submerged In Accelerant
6. Aiming For Construction Workers
7. Open Casket Vomit Spew
8. Morbid Infatuation
9. Torrential Continuous Arterial Bleeding
10. Physically Murdered
11. Forklift Facelift
|»
|MONSTROSITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Screams From Beneath The Surface le 13 mars sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Atrophied" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Banished To The Skies
02. The Colossal Rage
03. The Atrophied
04. Spiral
05. Fortunes Engraved In Blood
06. Vapors
07. The Thorns
08. Blood Works
09. The Dark Aura
10. Veil Of Disillusionn
|»
|MIZERY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 20 mars prochain sur Flatspot Records un nouvel EP éponyme. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Eulogy" avec en featuring les Californiens de Drain.
01. Renegade Rhythm
02. 99 to 1
03. The Weapon
04. The Weapon Pt. II
05. Through A Bullet Hole
06. Eulogy
|»
|It Echoes In The Wild, nouvel album des Canadiens d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal), sortira le 20 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. Après "Stair Into The Vortex", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Servants Of The Second Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cast Adrift
02. Voice On The West Wind
03. Stair Into The Vortex
04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
07. Nightmare Cartographer
08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
09. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild
|»
|PIG'S BLOOD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Destroying The Spirit le 24 avril prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strikeforce of Isolate Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Standing In Depravity
02. Destroying The Spirit
03. Rabid Dogs
04. Satanic Hammer Of Justice
05. Aftermath
06. Ravenous Hellslaught
07. Commitment To Death
08. Strikeforce Of Isolate Will
