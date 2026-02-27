chargement...

Les news du 27 Février 2026

News
Les news du 27 Février 2026 Social Distortion - Cruel Force - Defect Designer
»
(Lien direct)
SOCIAL DISTORTION (Punk Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Born To Kill le 8 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born To Kill" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Born To Kill
02. No Way Out
03. The Way Things Were
04. Tonight
05. Partners In Crime
06. Crazy Dreamer
07. Wicked Game
08. Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)
09. Never Goin' Back Again
10. Don’t Keep Me Hanging On
11. Over You

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Haneda, le nouvel album de CRUEL FORCE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Shadow Kingdom Record. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Savage Gods" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Cross
02. Whips A Swinging
03. Savage Gods
04. Sword Of Iron
05. Crystal Skull
06. Warlords
07. Black Talon
08. Titan's Awakening
09. Haneda

»
(Lien direct)
DEFECT DESIGNER (Death Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Depressants le 15 mai prochain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer" et "Carte Blanche" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Daily Dose Of Gloom
02. Butterfly Juice Straws
03. Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer
04. Carte Blanche
05. Expiration Deferral Request Denied
06. Scorching The Rival Pogonomyrmex Burrows
07. Body Count Of My Cow Tail
08. I Heard Robespierre Screamed Like A Bitch
09. Peons Before My Drabbing Wings
10. As The Terracotta Dust Settles
11. Awaiting The Return Of The Golden Age
12. The Inevitable Mad Composite
13. Wrong Future Forecast
27 Février 2026
27 Février 2026

Cruel Force
 Cruel Force
Black/Thrash - 2008 - Allemagne		   
Defect Designer
 Defect Designer
2005 - Norvège / Russie		   
Social Distortion
 Social Distortion
1978 - Etats-Unis		   
