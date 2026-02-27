»

(Lien direct) SOCIAL DISTORTION (Punk Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Born To Kill le 8 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born To Kill" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Born To Kill

02. No Way Out

03. The Way Things Were

04. Tonight

05. Partners In Crime

06. Crazy Dreamer

07. Wicked Game

08. Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)

09. Never Goin' Back Again

10. Don’t Keep Me Hanging On

11. Over You



