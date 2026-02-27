chargement...

Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Megadeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Love Is Not Enough (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Chamber Music (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Killing Pace
 Killing Pace - HCPM (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deathraw
 Deathraw - Reduced To Ashes... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 27 Février 2026

News
Les news du 27 Février 2026 Spell - Frozen Soul - Vomitory - Kanine - Nothing - Cryptworm - Multiwomb - The Great Observer - Farson - Speglas - Social Distortion - Cruel Force - Defect Designer
»
(Lien direct)
SPELL (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira le 1er mai via Bad Omen Records son nouvel album intitulé Wretched Heart. En voici deux extraits avec le clip de "Lilac" ainsi que le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Dark Inertia
02. Lilac
03. Take My Life
04. Unquiet Graves
05. Oubliette
06. Iron Teeth
07. Exquisite Corpse
08. Savage Scourge
09. In Duress
10. Wretched Heart

»
(Lien direct)
Le 8 mai prochain sortira sur Century Media Records No Place Of Warmth, le nouvel album de FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui avec un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. No Place Of Warmth (featuring Gerard Way)
02. Invoke War (featuring Machine Head)
03. Absolute Zero
04. Dreadnought (featuring Sanguisugabogg)
05. Chaos Will Reign
06.Eyes Of Despair
07. Ethereal Dreams
08. Skinned By The Wind
09. DEATHWEAVER
10. Frost Forged
11. Killin Time (Until Its Time To Kill)

»
(Lien direct)
VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album In Death Throes le 10 avril via Metal Blade. Le clip du titre "For Gore and Country" a été mis en ligne.



Tracklist :

1. Rapture In Rupture
2. For Gore And Country
3. Forever Scorned
4. Wrath Unbound
5. In Death Throes
6. Cataclysmic Fleshfront
7. Two And A Half Men
8. Erased In Red
9. The Zombie War General
10. Oblivion Protocol

»
(Lien direct)
KANINE (Bassdropcore, France) sortira son nouvel album Khaos le 17 avril prochain via Lacerated Enemy. Un premier extrait intitulé "Sharp Teeth" vient d'être dévoilé :



Tracklist :

1. Shinra Tensei
2. Damaged
3. Sharp Teeth
4. 808
5. Rage
6. Doom Bringer
7. Skinwalker
8. Khaos
9. Virtual Target
10.Attack On Guinea Pigs
11. Salade de Phalanges
12.Anxiety

»
(Lien direct)
NOTHING (Alternative Rock, Shoegaze, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Run For Cover Records son nouvel album intitulé A Short History Of Decay. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Never Come Never Morning
02. Cannibal World
03. A Short History Of Decay
04. The Rain Don’t Care
05. Purple Strings
06. Toothless Coal
07. Ballet Of The Traitor
08. Nerve Scales
09. Essential Tremors

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Infectious Pathological Waste à venir le 27 mars via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (CD & LP) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Gallons of Molten Hominal Goo
2. Maimed and Gutted
3. Drowning in Purulent Excrementia
4. Infectious Pathological Waste
5. Embedded with Parasitic Larvae
6. Emanations of Corporeal Pyosis
7. Gastrointestinal Seepage
8. Encephalic Feast

»
(Lien direct)
MULTIWOMB (Brutal Death, Indonésie) sortira son premier longue-durée Anatomy of Gorelust le 23 mars sur Grave Island Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood Climax
2. Labia Dismemberment
3. Perverse Anatomy
4. Womb Dissection
5. Enema of Boiling Gore
6. Placenta Cannibal Feast
7. Semen Baptism Ceremony
8. Necroslut Vivisection
9. Impaled with Lust

»
(Lien direct)
THE GREAT OBSERVER (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Loss of Transcendence. Tracklist :

1. Παρέγκλισις (Fallen Into Existence)
2. The Great Observer
3. Sentenced at High Noon
4. Herald of Thorns
5. How Far the Faithless Will Venture
6. At The Summit of Consciousness
7. ἔκστασις (The Lonesome Path)
8. mpervious Creation
9. The Weight of Being Free
10. Loss Of Transcendence


»
(Lien direct)
FARSON (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Ein stumpfes Instrument en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Revolvermann Records. Tracklist :

1. Verbindliche Regession
2. Kompromisslos
3. Zwanghaftes Elend
4. Ohne jede Erinnerung
5. Stolpern
6. Künstliches Licht
7. Selbstgerecht
8. Gewaltsame Annäherung

»
(Lien direct)
SPEGLAS (Death Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui sur Trust No One Recordings son premier album. Intitulé Endarkenment, Being & Death, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Woe
02. The Endarkenment
03. Incessant Severance
04. Dearth
05. The Spirit Postmortem
06. Ailing
07. Hitherto Awry
08. Dies Mali
09. Rage Upon The Dying Fire

»
(Lien direct)
SOCIAL DISTORTION (Punk Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Born To Kill le 8 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born To Kill" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Born To Kill
02. No Way Out
03. The Way Things Were
04. Tonight
05. Partners In Crime
06. Crazy Dreamer
07. Wicked Game
08. Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)
09. Never Goin' Back Again
10. Don’t Keep Me Hanging On
11. Over You

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Haneda, le nouvel album de CRUEL FORCE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Shadow Kingdom Record. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Savage Gods" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Cross
02. Whips A Swinging
03. Savage Gods
04. Sword Of Iron
05. Crystal Skull
06. Warlords
07. Black Talon
08. Titan's Awakening
09. Haneda

»
(Lien direct)
DEFECT DESIGNER (Death Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Depressants le 15 mai prochain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer" et "Carte Blanche" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Daily Dose Of Gloom
02. Butterfly Juice Straws
03. Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer
04. Carte Blanche
05. Expiration Deferral Request Denied
06. Scorching The Rival Pogonomyrmex Burrows
07. Body Count Of My Cow Tail
08. I Heard Robespierre Screamed Like A Bitch
09. Peons Before My Drabbing Wings
10. As The Terracotta Dust Settles
11. Awaiting The Return Of The Golden Age
12. The Inevitable Mad Composite
13. Wrong Future Forecast
27 Février 2026
27 Février 2026

