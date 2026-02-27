|
Les news du 27 Février 2026
|VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album In Death Throes le 10 avril via Metal Blade. Le clip du titre "For Gore and Country" a été mis en ligne.
Tracklist :
1. Rapture In Rupture
2. For Gore And Country
3. Forever Scorned
4. Wrath Unbound
5. In Death Throes
6. Cataclysmic Fleshfront
7. Two And A Half Men
8. Erased In Red
9. The Zombie War General
10. Oblivion Protocol
|KANINE (Bassdropcore, France) sortira son nouvel album Khaos le 17 avril prochain via Lacerated Enemy. Un premier extrait intitulé "Sharp Teeth" vient d'être dévoilé :
Tracklist :
1. Shinra Tensei
2. Damaged
3. Sharp Teeth
4. 808
5. Rage
6. Doom Bringer
7. Skinwalker
8. Khaos
9. Virtual Target
10.Attack On Guinea Pigs
11. Salade de Phalanges
12.Anxiety
|NOTHING (Alternative Rock, Shoegaze, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Run For Cover Records son nouvel album intitulé A Short History Of Decay. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Never Come Never Morning
02. Cannibal World
03. A Short History Of Decay
04. The Rain Don’t Care
05. Purple Strings
06. Toothless Coal
07. Ballet Of The Traitor
08. Nerve Scales
09. Essential Tremors
|CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Infectious Pathological Waste à venir le 27 mars via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (CD & LP) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :
1. Gallons of Molten Hominal Goo
2. Maimed and Gutted
3. Drowning in Purulent Excrementia
4. Infectious Pathological Waste
5. Embedded with Parasitic Larvae
6. Emanations of Corporeal Pyosis
7. Gastrointestinal Seepage
8. Encephalic Feast
|MULTIWOMB (Brutal Death, Indonésie) sortira son premier longue-durée Anatomy of Gorelust le 23 mars sur Grave Island Records. Tracklist :
1. Blood Climax
2. Labia Dismemberment
3. Perverse Anatomy
4. Womb Dissection
5. Enema of Boiling Gore
6. Placenta Cannibal Feast
7. Semen Baptism Ceremony
8. Necroslut Vivisection
9. Impaled with Lust
|THE GREAT OBSERVER (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Loss of Transcendence. Tracklist :
1. Παρέγκλισις (Fallen Into Existence)
2. The Great Observer
3. Sentenced at High Noon
4. Herald of Thorns
5. How Far the Faithless Will Venture
6. At The Summit of Consciousness
7. ἔκστασις (The Lonesome Path)
8. mpervious Creation
9. The Weight of Being Free
10. Loss Of Transcendence
|FARSON (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Ein stumpfes Instrument en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Revolvermann Records. Tracklist :
1. Verbindliche Regession
2. Kompromisslos
3. Zwanghaftes Elend
4. Ohne jede Erinnerung
5. Stolpern
6. Künstliches Licht
7. Selbstgerecht
8. Gewaltsame Annäherung
|SPEGLAS (Death Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui sur Trust No One Recordings son premier album. Intitulé Endarkenment, Being & Death, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Woe
02. The Endarkenment
03. Incessant Severance
04. Dearth
05. The Spirit Postmortem
06. Ailing
07. Hitherto Awry
08. Dies Mali
09. Rage Upon The Dying Fire
|SOCIAL DISTORTION (Punk Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Born To Kill le 8 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born To Kill" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Born To Kill
02. No Way Out
03. The Way Things Were
04. Tonight
05. Partners In Crime
06. Crazy Dreamer
07. Wicked Game
08. Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)
09. Never Goin' Back Again
10. Don’t Keep Me Hanging On
11. Over You
|Intitulé Haneda, le nouvel album de CRUEL FORCE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Shadow Kingdom Record. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Savage Gods" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Cross
02. Whips A Swinging
03. Savage Gods
04. Sword Of Iron
05. Crystal Skull
06. Warlords
07. Black Talon
08. Titan's Awakening
09. Haneda
|DEFECT DESIGNER (Death Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Depressants le 15 mai prochain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer" et "Carte Blanche" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Daily Dose Of Gloom
02. Butterfly Juice Straws
03. Repeated Aversive Stimuli Inducer
04. Carte Blanche
05. Expiration Deferral Request Denied
06. Scorching The Rival Pogonomyrmex Burrows
07. Body Count Of My Cow Tail
08. I Heard Robespierre Screamed Like A Bitch
09. Peons Before My Drabbing Wings
10. As The Terracotta Dust Settles
11. Awaiting The Return Of The Golden Age
12. The Inevitable Mad Composite
13. Wrong Future Forecast
