(Lien direct) THE GREAT OBSERVER (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Loss of Transcendence. Tracklist :



1. Παρέγκλισις (Fallen Into Existence)

2. The Great Observer

3. Sentenced at High Noon

4. Herald of Thorns

5. How Far the Faithless Will Venture

6. At The Summit of Consciousness

7. ἔκστασις (The Lonesome Path)

8. mpervious Creation

9. The Weight of Being Free

10. Loss Of Transcendence



<a href="https://blackseedprod.bandcamp.com/album/loss-of-transcendence-out-soon">Loss Of Transcendence | OUT SOON! de THE GREAT OBSERVER</a>