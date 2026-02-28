chargement...

Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Megadeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Love Is Not Enough (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Chamber Music (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Killing Pace
 Killing Pace - HCPM (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deathraw
 Deathraw - Reduced To Ashes... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Continuum Of Xul
 Continuum Of Xul - Voratore (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - The Age Of Quarrel (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Converge
 Converge - No Heroes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Lard
 Lard - Pure Chewing Satisfa... (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 28 Février 2026

News
Les news du 28 Février 2026 Transilvania - Vide - Cognizance - In Malice's Wake - Venthiax - Fractured Insanity - Barbaric Oath - Nachtgnawer - Divine Sovereign
»
(Lien direct)
TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Tuberculosis Reigns" figurant sur son nouvel album Magia Posthuma qui sort le 13 mars via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Magia Posthuma
2. Thrall
3. Set the Tombs on Fire
4. Tuberculosis Reigns
5. A Tower to Confess
6. Hallows of the Heir
7. Poenari by Night
8. The Faustian Bargain

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VIDE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a sorti son premier long-format Aux enfants des ruines sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Aux Enfants des Ruines
2. Hymne au Vide
3. Nourrir la Haine
4. Messe des Ruines - L'Appel aux Loups
5. Messe des Ruines - le Refuge
6. Messe des Ruines - Testament
7. Messe des Ruines - Passage

»
(Lien direct)
COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque In Light, No Shape le 1er mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortions
10. The Zone

»
(Lien direct)
IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Numb to Paradise" issu de son nouvel opus The Profound Darkness prévu le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

﻿1) The Profound Darkness
2) Beyond Death
3) By Tongues of Demons
4) The Last Song
5) Numb to Paradise
6) Upon My Flesh
7) The Great Purifier
8) Away from the Light
9) The Darkness Below Us


»
(Lien direct)
VENTHIAX (Thrash Metal Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Rites of Ra via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warfare
2. Rites of Ra
3. Infernal Demise
4. Speed Metal Mayhem
5. Dawn of Terror
6. The Omen's Arrival

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTURED INSANITY (Brutal Death, Belgique) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "We All Die in the End" tiré de son dernier album Age of Manipulation sorti en février 2025 sur Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIC OATH (Black/Death, Allemagne) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Sword and Sorcerer" tiré de son premier EP Sword, Sorcery, Vengeance à venir le 27 mars chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Crom Cult
2. Sword and Sorcerer
3. Bestial Witchery
4. Dragon Lord
5. For Victory... (The Warrior Path)

»
(Lien direct)
NACHTGNAWER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Medieval Devourer le 21 mai via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Medieval Devourer [4:46]
2. Seigneur of the Iron Winds [3:28]
3. Process of Possession [2:55]
4. Stench of the Ancient Towers [6:54]
5. Desecrator [2:42]

»
(Lien direct)
DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric Black/Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Enshrined Kind" extrait de son premier long-format Autaxia Chronicles: Dawn Of A New Age paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Keyser
28 Février 2026

