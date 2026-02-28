»

(Lien direct) IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Numb to Paradise" issu de son nouvel opus The Profound Darkness prévu le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :



﻿1) The Profound Darkness

2) Beyond Death

3) By Tongues of Demons

4) The Last Song

5) Numb to Paradise

6) Upon My Flesh

7) The Great Purifier

8) Away from the Light

9) The Darkness Below Us



