Les news du 28 Février 2026
|»
|TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Tuberculosis Reigns" figurant sur son nouvel album Magia Posthuma qui sort le 13 mars via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Magia Posthuma
2. Thrall
3. Set the Tombs on Fire
4. Tuberculosis Reigns
5. A Tower to Confess
6. Hallows of the Heir
7. Poenari by Night
8. The Faustian Bargain
|
|»
|Le one-man band VIDE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a sorti son premier long-format Aux enfants des ruines sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Aux Enfants des Ruines
2. Hymne au Vide
3. Nourrir la Haine
4. Messe des Ruines - L'Appel aux Loups
5. Messe des Ruines - le Refuge
6. Messe des Ruines - Testament
7. Messe des Ruines - Passage
|
|»
|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque In Light, No Shape le 1er mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortions
10. The Zone
|
|»
|IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Numb to Paradise" issu de son nouvel opus The Profound Darkness prévu le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) The Profound Darkness
2) Beyond Death
3) By Tongues of Demons
4) The Last Song
5) Numb to Paradise
6) Upon My Flesh
7) The Great Purifier
8) Away from the Light
9) The Darkness Below Us
|
|»
|VENTHIAX (Thrash Metal Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Rites of Ra via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warfare
2. Rites of Ra
3. Infernal Demise
4. Speed Metal Mayhem
5. Dawn of Terror
6. The Omen's Arrival
|
|»
|FRACTURED INSANITY (Brutal Death, Belgique) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "We All Die in the End" tiré de son dernier album Age of Manipulation sorti en février 2025 sur Xtreem Music.
|
|»
|BARBARIC OATH (Black/Death, Allemagne) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Sword and Sorcerer" tiré de son premier EP Sword, Sorcery, Vengeance à venir le 27 mars chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Crom Cult
2. Sword and Sorcerer
3. Bestial Witchery
4. Dragon Lord
5. For Victory... (The Warrior Path)
|
|»
|NACHTGNAWER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Medieval Devourer le 21 mai via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Medieval Devourer [4:46]
2. Seigneur of the Iron Winds [3:28]
3. Process of Possession [2:55]
4. Stench of the Ancient Towers [6:54]
5. Desecrator [2:42]
|
|»
|DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric Black/Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Enshrined Kind" extrait de son premier long-format Autaxia Chronicles: Dawn Of A New Age paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
|
