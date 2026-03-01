»

(Lien direct) HEAVY METAL SHRAPNEL (Heavy Metal avec notamment l'ex-ex-Yngwie Malmsteen Mark Boals et Andrew Lee de Ripped to Shreds, Azath, etc., USA) a posté le morceau "Heavy Metal Overdose" tiré de son nouvel opus Heavy Metal Hairspray qui sort le 27 mars chez Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :



1. Heavy Metal Hairspray

2. Beyond the Crystal Screen

3. Dance in the Stars

4. When Love Isn't Enough

5. Love Is a Racket (Baby Grab My Handle)

6. Too Old to Rock and Roll

7. Heavy Metal Loudness

8. Launch Code to the Nuclear Payload

9. Heavy Metal Overdose



