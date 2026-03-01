chargement...

Les news du 1 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2026 Nunslaughter - Black Knives
»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Satanic Chaos Legions", morceau-titre de son nouvel album prévu le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :

01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus Fucking Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. In the Flames of Inferno
09. Heavenless
10. Lucifer the Light
11. Cathedral of Stench
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK KNIVES (Beatdown Hardcore, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Lifelink", premier extrait de son nouvel EP Substance Of A Common Silence à venir prochainement.
1 Mars 2026
1 Mars 2026

