(Lien direct) NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Satanic Chaos Legions", morceau-titre de son nouvel album prévu le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :



01. Satanic Chaos Legions

02. Jesus Fucking Dies

03. Unsacrament

04. Christian Ruse

05. Die Your Own Death

06. Rotten Messiah

07. Peukharist

08. In the Flames of Inferno

09. Heavenless

10. Lucifer the Light

11. Cathedral of Stench

12. Listen to the Lies

13. Infernal Reign

14. The Spear of Satan



