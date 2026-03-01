Les news du 1 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 1 Mars 2026 Nunslaughter - Black Knives
|»
|NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Satanic Chaos Legions", morceau-titre de son nouvel album prévu le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :
01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus Fucking Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. In the Flames of Inferno
09. Heavenless
10. Lucifer the Light
11. Cathedral of Stench
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan
|
|»
|BLACK KNIVES (Beatdown Hardcore, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Lifelink", premier extrait de son nouvel EP Substance Of A Common Silence à venir prochainement.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par BBB