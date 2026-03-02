Les news du 2 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 2 Mars 2026 Mutilagia - Helgafell
|»
|MUTILAGIA (Brutal Slam Death, Argentine) vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre intitulé "Symptoms Of Intrinsic Depravity".
|
|»
|HELGAFELL (Black Metal atmosphérico-mélodique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Chronicles qui sortira le 27 mars prochain via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Harrying Of The North
2. The Bandit Of The Marsh
3. The Council Of Folly
4. The Union Of Kings
|
