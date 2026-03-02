»

HELGAFELL (Black Metal atmosphérico-mélodique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Chronicles qui sortira le 27 mars prochain via Naturmacht Productions.



1. The Harrying Of The North

2. The Bandit Of The Marsh

3. The Council Of Folly

4. The Union Of Kings



