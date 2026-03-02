Les news du 2 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 2 Mars 2026 Riverflame - Black Cilice - Occipital Impalement - Orgasmic Savage - Mutilagia - Helgafell
|RIVERFLAME (Melodic Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format Lunar Crusades le 24 avril via code666. Tracklist :
1. Riverflame [8:02]
2. Where Dragons Once Ruled [7:53]
3. Lunar Crusades [3:42]
4. Through Mistlands of Unearthly Worlds [9:03]
5. Before the Eternal Night [10:08]
|BLACK CILICE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Votive Fire le 1er mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Released by Fire [10:25]
2. Vows Sworn for Centuries [7:17]
3. Into the Inner Temple [7:05]
4. Deconstruction of All Realities [8:56]
|OCCIPITAL IMPALEMENT (Brutal Death Metal, U.S.A.) vient de signer chez New Standard Elite. Un EP est prévu pour cette année, le single, "Inebriated Beheading" a été mis en ligne à l'occasion :
|ORGASMIC SAVAGE (Deathcore) vient de mettre en ligne un extrait de son premier album à paraitre cette année. "Prelude To Assimilation" s'écoute ici :
|MUTILAGIA (Brutal Slam Death, Argentine) vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre intitulé "Symptoms Of Intrinsic Depravity".
|HELGAFELL (Black Metal atmosphérico-mélodique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Chronicles qui sortira le 27 mars prochain via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Harrying Of The North
2. The Bandit Of The Marsh
3. The Council Of Folly
4. The Union Of Kings
