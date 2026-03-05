OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 30 avril prochain via Feral Heart Productions et Amor Fati Productions son nouvel album intitulé 1000 Dreams Of War. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Catechism Of Shame Pt I
02. 1000 Dreams Of War
03. Brides Of Orlok
04. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II
05. Fighting Forever
Le one-man band TÅRFÖDD (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Mörker täcker livets ljus le 28 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Skies Collapse in Ashen Grey,
2. Illvilja A Storm of Poisonous Will
3. The Weight of Continuing
5. Bones Beneath the Blame
6. Nothing Announces Change
7. Ära i Död
8. Mörker täcker livets ljus
9. Farväl till allt
Intitulé Hymns From The Hills, le nouvel album de POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Lily Of The Valley
03. Hymn From The Hills
04. Eidolon
05. Howls From The Citadel
06. Pilgrimage
07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
08. Turn To Dust
09. Puzzle Box
10. Serpent's Curse
11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)
12. Crescent Sun
13. The Standoff
SILVER WINGS (Black Metal, USA) est un duo américain dans lequel on retrouve notamment Scott Edward Bartley d'Antichrist Siege Machine au chant et à la batterie. Celui-ci a sorti il y a peu sa toute première démonstration intitulée Hanging Star In The West. Elle est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité :
01. The Long Field And Moon
02. Streams Of Crimson
03. Solemn Gray
